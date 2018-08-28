Fressingfield 200 homes plan refused after hundreds object

Three outlines of planning applications for new homes in Fressingfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Plans to develop more than 200 homes in a north Suffolk village have been rejected after hundreds of objections and fears over “unacceptable growth”.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three outline planning applications were presented to Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control meeting on Wednesday by two developers aiming to develop land in Fressingfield.

Developer Simon Brown had lodged applications for 85 homes off Stradbroke Road and 99 homes on land west of John Shepherd Road, while Davidson Ltd requested permission for 24 homes off Post Mill Lane.

Reports prepared for the planning committee said all three proposals were outside the settlement boundary of the village, with planning officers describing the plans as a “significant and inappropriate level of development” with the level of growth deemed “unacceptable”.

Fressingfield Parish Council objected to all three developments, stating that it “remains committed to its original (Dec 2015) view that the village could accommodate growth of 50 units over the coming 10 years and will reject proposals that exceed this”.

Wednesday’s committee unanimously refused all three.

Councillor Lesley Mayes, vice-chairman of Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control committee, said: “The decisions taken were not a simple matter, considering over 200 homes across three applications.

“The committee looked at each application in turn and the individual merits and weaknesses of each one.

“After long deliberation, the committee felt unable to approve any of these applications: each was refused for reasons specific to the individual application, but some common themes emerged including an unacceptable increase in traffic in the village centre without safe, practical alternatives and the impact of the proposed developments on the drainage system of the village.”

Suffolk Highways also objected during its consultation because of road safety fears, while 308 objections from members of the public were received for the two largest developments alone.

A spokesman from NWA Planning, agents on behalf of Mr Brown were approached for comment.

Two applications for 46 homes in the village were approved earlier this year.