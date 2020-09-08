Mid Suffolk confirms where £222,000 of developer’s cash will be spent

Stowmarket's Regal Theatre car park will get electric vehicle charging points. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

More than £222,000 in developer contributions have been approved for key infrastructure projects in Mid Suffolk – including £100,000 for rail improvements.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Councillor David Burn, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for planning, said the Thurston rail feasibility study was important for the infrastructure project. Picture: MSDC Councillor David Burn, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for planning, said the Thurston rail feasibility study was important for the infrastructure project. Picture: MSDC

Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet unanimously agreed five bids for Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) cash – money provided by housing developers when planning applications are approved to upgrade local facilities.

Headlining the latest round of bids was £100,000 for Thurston Rail Station, which will fund a feasibility study for improvements there.

Councillor David Burn, Conservative cabinet member for planning, said: “The scope of the rail feasibility study has been agreed with the project board and aims to address housing growth in the village by improving the station.”

He added: “This is important infrastructure and completion of the feasibility study is an important part of the rail process.”

Cabinet’s approval means work can begin this month, with an anticipated completion date in March 2021.

You may also want to watch:

The four other CIL bids approved included £10,263 for Stowmarket Regal car park work, £31,605.60 for Eye’s Moors Lane play area, £47,000 for car parking in Debenham and £34,000 for children’s nursery provision in Wingfield.

The Regal car park work will include electric charging points being installed, work Mr Burn described as “an oven-ready, affordable scheme that meets the council’s sustainable transport aims”.

For Eye, the money will replace play equipment at the Moors Lane play area with more suitable equipment, and has the backing of families in the area.

The council confirmed that youngsters in Eye had been consulted on what they would like to see installed in the park, with the council report describing it as “much improved leisure and community facilities for the community and encourages active outdoor play for the children”.

In Debenham, additional parking will be provided behind the leisure centre for use by the whole of the community.

The Wingfield cash is to convert The Granary – owned by the district council itself – into a new children’s nursery.

The project has already secured planning permission.