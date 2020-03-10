Which two Mid Suffolk schools are expanding by 105 pupils each in £1.1m plan?

Bramford Primary School is to expand by 105 places. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps

Funding of £1.1million from developers has been pumped into expanding two Mid Suffolk primary schools by more than 100 places each.

Councillor David Burn, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for planning. Picture: MSDC Councillor David Burn, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for planning. Picture: MSDC

Mid Suffolk District Council approved the bids at its meeting on Monday - £645,593 to grow Bramford Primary School by 105 places, while £499,421 was approved to expand Claydon Primary School by the same number - the equivalent of around four classes each.

The cash came from Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) - a fund contributed by housing developers for improvements necessary alongside homes such as schools, GP surgeries and road upgrades.

It is anticipated that Bramford's expansion can be completed by September this year.

The extra places at Claydon Primary opened in September 2019.

Suffolk County Council education cabinet member Mary Evans said the Bramford expansion was needed. Picture: GREGG BROWN Suffolk County Council education cabinet member Mary Evans said the Bramford expansion was needed. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Councillor David Burn, Mid Suffolk District Council's cabinet member for planning, said: 'This significant investment will allow for required infrastructure in response to housing growth in the local area.

'I am pleased that to date Mid Suffolk Council has approved CIL funding for three major school expansion projects, demonstrating how these funds support our commitment to ensuring bright and healthy futures for our thriving communities.'

The bid follows approval of £2.4m in CIL money in January to fund an expansion of around 150 pupils at Stowupland High School.

The Bramford expansion has also benefitted from £442,956 investment from Suffolk County Council.

It is understood that the bid for Claydon was made during a transition of developer contributions from the Section 106 format - which is allocated to specific projects, to CIL which uses a bidding system.

That complicated the funding process, which meant Claydon has also received £1.4m in S106 cash and £205,644 from Suffolk County Council.

The steer for which areas need more schools or expanded places is led by the county council.

County council cabinet member for education, Mary Evans, said: 'This is an exciting project for Bramford Primary school which will involve the construction of a new block containing four classrooms. The classrooms will be energy efficient with excellent natural light and ventilation providing pupils with the optimum learning environment.

'The project will provide a much needed additional 105 places for children, which will support the increasing population from new housing developments in the area.'

Mid Suffolk's cabinet approved two further CIL bids at its meeting on Monday - £19,000 for village hall improvements in Occold and £27,000 for car park provision at Thornhamn Walks.