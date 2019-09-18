Council set to approve plans for 70 new homes in Stowupland

Plans for up to 70 new homes in Stowupland are set to be rubber stamped by councillors, despite objections from the village's parish council.

The proposal, for a mix of one to five-bedroom houses on land south of Gipping Road, will be discussed by Mid Suffolk District Council's development control committee on Wednesday, September 18.

The committee has been recommended to grant outline planning approval for the scheme, from Gladman Developments Ltd, subject to completion of a Section 106 agreement and further conditions being met.

Among them is a condition that Thradstones Meadow will be offered to the council to buy for £1 accompanied by enough money to maintain and manage the space for 25 years.

Other conditions include the council receiving an approved plan showing the full layout and access, delivery of 35% affordable housing and a £299,302 contribution towards the new primary school build and school transport costs.

The plans had originally gone before the committee in January but councillors agreed to defer their decision to a later date so that the village's neighbourhood plan could be completed.

Stowupland's parish council has voiced objections to the proposal, saying a development of this size would change the character of the north-east edge of the village.

It also raised concerns over access to the A1120, fearing the extra traffic produced would lead to tailbacks on the road.

Parish clerk Claire Pizzey, writing on behalf of Stowupland Parish Council, said: "The cumulative impact of recent and yet to be commenced developments and this application will have a detrimental impact on the village character and landscape setting.

"As a primary village within an Ancient Plateau Claylands landscape character type, it would be expected that any emerging development should preserve or enhance these landscape characteristics.

"However, a proposal in this location will negatively impact the rural settlement fringe character."

In the planning documents, a council officer acknowledged it would 'undoubtedly' change the character of the area but added it would already be changing due to a Bloors Homes development which is set to 'fill the gap' between the village edge and the Gladman's site.