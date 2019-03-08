New homes, garages and industrial units set to be built in village

New homes, garages and industrial units could be built in a Suffolk village - despite a parish council's fears about a rise in traffic.

The application for three detached homes and garages, six small and one main industrial units on land to the north east of Flordon Road, Creeting St Mary is due to be discussed by Mid Suffolk District Council's development control committee on Wednesday, June 26.

Creeting Parish Council objected to the proposal, saying that there was no appropriate road structure to handle the traffic from the site and that the industrial units were out of keeping with the development.

However, while identifying problems around the site, a council report published ahead of the meeting noted that the application does meet national housing policy and recommended it for approval.