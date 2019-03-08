Thunderstorms

New homes, garages and industrial units set to be built in village

PUBLISHED: 13:10 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 25 June 2019

Flordon Road in Creeting St Mary, close to where the new development could be built Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

New homes, garages and industrial units could be built in a Suffolk village - despite a parish council's fears about a rise in traffic.

The application for three detached homes and garages, six small and one main industrial units on land to the north east of Flordon Road, Creeting St Mary is due to be discussed by Mid Suffolk District Council's development control committee on Wednesday, June 26.

Creeting Parish Council objected to the proposal, saying that there was no appropriate road structure to handle the traffic from the site and that the industrial units were out of keeping with the development.

However, while identifying problems around the site, a council report published ahead of the meeting noted that the application does meet national housing policy and recommended it for approval.

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

