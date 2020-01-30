Village school's joy at 'good' Ofsted rating after improvement drive

Middleton Primary School said it is delighted following its 'good' rating by Ofsted Picture: MIDDLETON PRIMARY SCHOOL MIDDLETON PRIMARY SCHOOL

A community primary school in a Suffolk village has voiced their joy after being rated 'good' in a recent Ofsted report.

Headteacher Gail Jerman with children at Middleton Primary School following their 'good' Ofsted rating Picture: MIDDLETON PRIMARY SCHOOL Headteacher Gail Jerman with children at Middleton Primary School following their 'good' Ofsted rating Picture: MIDDLETON PRIMARY SCHOOL

Middleton Primary School, near Yoxford, which is now run by Consortium Multi-Acadamies Trust, has improved significantly since its last inspection in 2015.

In the visit in December last year, Ofsted inspector Christine Dick found the school to be a "friendly and welcoming community" where children are "polite and eager to learn".

Children are said to be excited about reading their books, while older pupils were praised for their roles in helping younger children in their classes.

The inspection took place as pupils staged their Christmas production, which inspectors described as "word perfect and impressive".

Headteacher Gail Jerman said: "Ofsted could see the significant improvements that have taken place and recognised all the hard work of the pupils, staff and members of the wider trust community. I am extremely proud of everyone who has worked so hard to get the outcome we deserved.

"It is particularly pleasing that the inspector noted that our pupils are polite and eager to learn. They are well behaved, thoughtful and kind to each other and the older children act as good role models to the younger children."

The school, which teaches 36 children, became part of the Consortium Multi-Acadamies Trust in December 2016.

It is also a part of the Yox Valley Partnership alongside Southwold and Yoxford and Peashenhall primary schools, with Miss Jerman acting as the academy lead for all three schools.

To continue with the improvement, the school was told to ensure its curriculum is "consistently well planned" - although the regulator recognised staff had acted to make changes.

Miss Jerman added: "We are a small school in the heart of the village and we value the links we have in the local community - we have now opened our doors to local families with a parent and toddler 'Stay and Play' session every Friday morning.

"We will continue to strive for the best for our children, we really want to make a real difference to our pupils' education, life skills and development, carrying out our motto of 'Never Giving Less than our Best'."