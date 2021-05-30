News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Mid Suffolk Light Railway reopens with a return to wartime

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 5:13 PM May 30, 2021   
Middy museum

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway opened its season with the Middy At War weekend. - Credit: Paul Geater

The clock was turned back 80 years to the darkest days of the Second World War for the Mid Suffolk Light Railway's traditional season-opener over the bank holiday.

The Middy at War has become a hugely popular event - and although the railway based at Brockford and Wetheringsett Station could only allow half the normal number of visitors to come along, this year's proved hugely popular.

Middy at War

The Middy at War is one of the railway's most popular events. - Credit: Paul Geater

Visitors had to book in advance and Sunday was a total sell-out. After organisers saw how it went, they were able to make a few more tickets available for Monday - but they were selling fast and organisers were expecting another busy day. 

Mid Suffolk Light Railway

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway runs for about a quarter of a mile from Brockford to Dovebrook. - Credit: Paul Geater

Organising a major event like this does through up some challenges, said Middy spokesman John Reeve.

He said: "We haven't been able to have live singing or dancing displays that we normally arrange because you can't do anything that encourages an audience to come together. 

And strict social distancing had to be observed both on the trains and as people got on or off them at the stations.

Home Guard post

The Home Guard post was a popular attraction. - Credit: Paul Geater

As well as the usual displays of military vehicles, and a Home Guard post, this year there was the added interest of recreation of a German Alpine Camp at the other end of the line, Dovebrook.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk kennels look to rehome dogs rescued from 'kill shelters'
  2. 2 More Indian variant cases found in Suffolk
  3. 3 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues eye up midfielder and goalkeeper in double move
  1. 4 Developer submits plans for 54 homes in Suffolk village
  2. 5 Watch: Ipswich Town transfer talk - latest on Wyke, Bishop, Defoe and more
  3. 6 Travellers move into car park in Stowmarket town centre
  4. 7 Amazing aerial views of giant new £90m warehouse for Felixstowe
  5. 8 Commercial vehicles fined £100k on Suffolk's roads in just four months
  6. 9 Driver who caused A14 crash which killed mum wins deportation appeal
  7. 10 21 of the best Suffolk walks to celebrate National Walking Month

There were no Nazi items on show and those at the camp were keen to emphasise that they were simply interested in military history.

German camp

A "German" camp was set up at Dovebrook on the Middy. - Credit: Paul Geater

Mr Reeve said they could not believe how lucky they had been with the weather: "Everyone seems to be having a wonderful time. I think so many people are just so pleased to be able to get out and have fun - and to have this kind of perfect weather is a real bonus.

"We all have to be careful with social distancing and queuing to get on to the station and the train - but it is something everyone just seems to be enjoying enormously."

There are now a series of steam days planned at the Middy during the summer - while current restrictions apply visitors to need to book in advance to ensure social distancing rules are maintained.

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sunderland's Charlie Wyke with the match ball after the Sky Bet League One match at the Stadium of L

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Ipswich Town target Sunderland trio

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Accrington Stanley's Colby Bishop during the Sky Bet League One match at Wham Stadium, Accrington. P

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town boss Cook keen on Accrington striker

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it wa

Investigations

Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Marks and Spencer has announced it is to cut jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic Picture: SARAH LUC

Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus