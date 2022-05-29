Middy takes passengers on a trip back to the 1940s
- Credit: Paul Geater
Despite less than perfect weather, visitors turned out in numbers for the Mid Suffolk Light Railway's "Middy in the 40s" event over the weekend.
The railway's festival celebrating its wartime role in supplying USAF bases at Mendlesham and Horham during the Second World War - when it was the way out for thousands of US airman heading to the bright lights of Stowmarket and Ipswich - has been a regular fixture in the steam museum's calendar ever since it opened.
This year's event was re-branded from the "Middy At War" because of sensitivities about the world situation - and there was an emphasis on life on the Home Front with a re-creation of a 1940s kitchen.
But there was still a display of military and civilian vehicles of the era.
Steam services were in the hands of an 1879-built Beyer Peacock tank engine, one of the oldest locomotives still in steam in Britain, which is on loan from the Foxfield Railway in Staffordshire.
And while Sunday's showers put some visitors off, Saturday's fine weather attracted hundreds of visitors who took the opportunity to ride on the short journey through the Suffolk countryside at Wetheringsett.