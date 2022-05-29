News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Middy takes passengers on a trip back to the 1940s

Paul Geater

Published: 7:20 PM May 29, 2022
Middy train

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway attracted hundreds of visitors to its 'Middy in the 40s' event. - Credit: Paul Geater

Despite less than perfect weather, visitors turned out in numbers for the Mid Suffolk Light Railway's "Middy in the 40s" event over the weekend.

The railway's festival celebrating its wartime role in supplying USAF bases at Mendlesham and Horham during the Second World War - when it was the way out for thousands of US airman heading to the bright lights of Stowmarket and Ipswich - has been a regular fixture in the steam museum's calendar ever since it opened.

This year's event was re-branded from the "Middy At War" because of sensitivities about the world situation - and there was an emphasis on life on the Home Front with a re-creation of a 1940s kitchen.

Middy 40s vehicles

Military and civilian vehicles from the 40s were on display at the Middy. - Credit: Paul Geater

But there was still a display of military and civilian vehicles of the era.

Steam services were in the hands of an 1879-built Beyer Peacock tank engine, one of the oldest locomotives still in steam in Britain, which is on loan from the Foxfield Railway in Staffordshire.

Middy train

The Middy's trains were hauled by tank engine built in 1879 - Credit: Paul Geater

And while Sunday's showers put some visitors off, Saturday's fine weather attracted hundreds of visitors who took the opportunity to ride on the short journey through the Suffolk countryside at Wetheringsett.

