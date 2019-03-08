Partly Cloudy

Middy visitors will be treated to World War II flypasts this weekend

PUBLISHED: 19:00 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:00 29 April 2019

The Middy in the war years event at the Mid Suffolk Light Railway is always popular.

The Middy in the war years event at the Mid Suffolk Light Railway is always popular.

Archant

Visitors to the Mid Suffolk Light Railway will be able to go back to its wartime heyday over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Middy in the War Years is a popular event at the museum at Brockford – and this year will feature flypasts by World War II aircraft on both Sunday and Monday afternoons.

On Sunday a Spitfire from the Battle of Britain flight will fly over the event, while on Monday a Dakota will be doing the honours.

The event will also see the arrival of guest locomotive Sirapite, a “traction engine on rails,” which is visiting from the Longshop Museum at Leiston.

The Middy served two US air bases during the war – and was never busier than in the early 1940s when it was serving both the Americans and local farmers and their families.

Middy in the War Years is one of the most popular events at the railway and takes place between 11am and 5pm on Sunday and Monday.

