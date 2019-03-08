Video
Rail enthusiasts enjoy sun at Easter steam train event
PUBLISHED: 09:10 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 22 April 2019
Will Jefford
Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend.
Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Rachel Edge
Mid Suffolk Light Railway has gone full steam ahead for its special Easter event as hundreds of train enthusiasts have used the good weather to enjoy their passion.
The Middy's new season at Brockford, near Stowmarket, got under way with its Easter Steam Up event on both Easter Sunday and Monday.
At the event visitors were able to enjoy steam train rides in genuine Victorian four-wheeled coaches, with the railway running two locomotives throughout the weekend.
Easter Bunny hunts and prizes for younger visitors also added to the family entertainment with all the railway and museum facilities, including the shop, cafe, and real ale bar coach open for business.
Visitors could also see the progress on the reconstruction of the Middy's own locomotive, Hudswell Clarke 0-6-0T no. 1604, which is now rapidly taking shape after many years of restoration.
