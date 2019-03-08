Video

Rail enthusiasts enjoy sun at Easter steam train event

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Rachel Edge

Mid Suffolk Light Railway has gone full steam ahead for its special Easter event as hundreds of train enthusiasts have used the good weather to enjoy their passion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Middy's new season at Brockford, near Stowmarket, got under way with its Easter Steam Up event on both Easter Sunday and Monday.

At the event visitors were able to enjoy steam train rides in genuine Victorian four-wheeled coaches, with the railway running two locomotives throughout the weekend.

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Easter Bunny hunts and prizes for younger visitors also added to the family entertainment with all the railway and museum facilities, including the shop, cafe, and real ale bar coach open for business.

Visitors could also see the progress on the reconstruction of the Middy's own locomotive, Hudswell Clarke 0-6-0T no. 1604, which is now rapidly taking shape after many years of restoration.

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE