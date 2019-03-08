Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Rail enthusiasts enjoy sun at Easter steam train event

PUBLISHED: 09:10 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 22 April 2019

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

Mid Suffolk Light Railway has gone full steam ahead for its special Easter event as hundreds of train enthusiasts have used the good weather to enjoy their passion.

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Middy's new season at Brockford, near Stowmarket, got under way with its Easter Steam Up event on both Easter Sunday and Monday.

At the event visitors were able to enjoy steam train rides in genuine Victorian four-wheeled coaches, with the railway running two locomotives throughout the weekend.

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Easter Bunny hunts and prizes for younger visitors also added to the family entertainment with all the railway and museum facilities, including the shop, cafe, and real ale bar coach open for business.

Visitors could also see the progress on the reconstruction of the Middy's own locomotive, Hudswell Clarke 0-6-0T no. 1604, which is now rapidly taking shape after many years of restoration.

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGEMid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘If you’re just ‘nearly there’ then you are better off being a mile away’ – Lambert previews Easter Monday clash with Swansea

Will Keane could return to the starting line-up having made his injury comeback as a second half sub at Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Fuller Flavour: Is Lambert really the right man for Town? Here’s what I think...

Flynn Downes leaves the pitch after the defeat at Preston. Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘If you’re just ‘nearly there’ then you are better off being a mile away’ – Lambert previews Easter Monday clash with Swansea

Will Keane could return to the starting line-up having made his injury comeback as a second half sub at Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Fuller Flavour: Is Lambert really the right man for Town? Here’s what I think...

Flynn Downes leaves the pitch after the defeat at Preston. Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk and Essex set for another bank holiday scorcher

Suffolk and Essex could reach up to 24C on bank holiday Monday, WeatherQuest forecasters say. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Was Graham sitting on a fortune? Sadly, not. His ‘treasure’ is worth NOTHING

Karen's cabinet

Fantastic turn-out at Higham point-to-point... full report

Postbridge and William Humphrey, winners of the Novice Riders Race Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP

Sri Lanka makes me wonder if going abroad is really worth the risk

A relative of a blast victim grieves outside a morgue in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Rail enthusiasts enjoy sun at Easter steam train event

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists