Middy to shed old light on New Year's Day as lamps bring glow to 2010

PUBLISHED: 16:30 27 December 2019

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway is operating on New Year's Day. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway is operating on New Year's Day. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Let there be light! That's the message from Suffolk's only standard-gauge preserved railway as it plans to greet New Year's Day with a special exhibition.

A display of old oil lamps is taking place at the Middy on New Year's Day. Picture; MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAYA display of old oil lamps is taking place at the Middy on New Year's Day. Picture; MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAY

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway will be showing off a collection of historic oil lamps dating back to the Victorian era as it runs its first steam services of 2020 on New Year's Day.

The Historical Lamp Society will be showing off some of its collection in the railway's restoration shed while it offers visitors rides on its trains to mark the first day of the year.

The event is the last steam day at the railway until Easter - and visitors should be able to see the progress being made on extending the track that is currently taking place.

Eventually the railway should run for almost 1km to a new "Aspall Halt" station that is due to be built at the other end of the line giving visitors a better idea of what the line was like in its heyday before closure in 1952.

