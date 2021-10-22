News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Fundraising family double target total from coastal walk for learning disabilities charity

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 7:00 PM October 22, 2021   
Mike, Sarah and James Stiff

Mike, Sarah and James at the end of the walk in Felixstowe - Credit: Mike Stiff

A father and son fundraising team have raked in twice as much charity cash as anticipated from a sponsored walk between the mouths of two Suffolk rivers.

Mike and James Stiff raised £5,000 by walking back and forth between the mouths of the Deben and Orwell to help support adults with learning disabilities.

The 20km walk, which also marked Grundisburgh retired banker Mike's 85th birthday, was organised for the benefit of the Home Farm Trust (Hft), which has provided residential care for James, 55, who has autism, over the last 37 years.

Mike and James Stiff at Hft

Mike Stiff (right) and his son, James, in the garden centre at Hft Herts and Essex - Credit: Mike Stiff

Mike and James have been responsible for raising many thousands of pounds for the charity through sponsored walks, cycle rides, events, Christmas card and book sales. 

This time, they were joined by James' sister, Sarah, for the 'Mouth-to-Mouth' walk last Saturday, October 16, following which, Mike said: "All went well. James coped very well and was still walking strongly at the end. As was Sarah.

You may also want to watch:

"I was knackered, but did it, much to the disgust of my feet that evening.

"Incredibly, I got up the following morning and everything was fine, but I declined the invitation to walk four miles around Grundisburgh with the pair of them."

Most Read

  1. 1 Pictures show flooding along Suffolk coast
  2. 2 11 Suffolk hotels named among best in the country
  3. 3 Large cannabis farm discovered in property near Suffolk-Essex border
  1. 4 Police officers praised for saving baby's life with CPR
  2. 5 No need to wait for booster invitation - clarification after Covid jab confusion
  3. 6 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Villa set to recall Barry in January
  4. 7 Work finally starts on the Ipswich Garden Suburb after decades of debate
  5. 8 New shop for farm that focuses on mental health
  6. 9 Red flooding alert issued for Suffolk coastal town
  7. 10 From obscurity to a nailed-on starter - Donacien's remarkable Town journey

The walk took four hours and 18 minutes – half-an-hour less than planned – covering 26,069 steps across varying terrain, including unforgiving shingle.  

To complete the family affair, the trio were met by Mike's wife, Heather, and the finishing line in Felixstowe.

James raised £53,600 towards a new Hft centre in Bedfordshire in the late 1980s by cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

Mike and James enjoying a walk in the countryside

Mike and James enjoying a walk in the countryside

In 2001, he was joined by his father for the reverse journey, from the John O’Groats to Land’s End, raising another £24,000.

Each year, for two decades, Mike also sold Christmas cards for the trust and raised a total of £81,000.

In more recent years, the pair have been instrumental in raising thousands towards the trust’s garden centre.

They embarked on a 50-mile sponsored walk from Woodbridge to Southwold in August 2016.

Mike also wrote a book, called You’re Not Alone, which detailed family’s experiences of autism and raised thousands of pounds for Hft from sales.

All money raised from the walk will be used to revamp the storm damaged garden centre at Hft Herts and Essex, in Ugley, near Bishop's Stortford.

You can still sponsor Mike and James by clicking here

Charity Fundraiser
Woodbridge News
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The home featured on a 2010 episode of Grand Designs

Gallery

'Striking' Suffolk eco home featured on Grand Designs up for sale

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Fran Topple, front, and other owners of static caravans at the North Denes Caravan Park at Lowestoft

Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates his goal against Portsmouth in the first half

Portsmouth vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Blues cruise to victory at Fratton Park

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Former Great Cornard Upper school headteacher, Douglas Pickford has passed away 

Obituary

Family pay tribute to former Suffolk headteacher who has passed away

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon