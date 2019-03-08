E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Candidate 'motivated to run for parliament by what I've seen at foodbank'

PUBLISHED: 12:41 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 25 October 2019

Mike Beckett, manager of Colchester Foodbank, has been announced as the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Harwich and North Essex. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A foodbank manager who has been selected as a parliamentary candidate has said the hardship he has witnessed at the charity has motivated him to stand.

Mike Beckett, who manages Colchester Foodbank, said he is confident he can win the seat currently occupied by Conservative Sir Bernard Jenkin, saying support for his party is on the rise.

Mr Beckett said: "I'm certainly motivated to run for parliament by what I have seen at the foodbank.

"My charity and community work has taken me all across the area from Langham to Wivenhoe to Harwich, working with several hundred local organisations.

"We all deserve an MP who lives in the constituency and will put local concerns first."

Prime minister Boris Johnson has said that he will give MPs more time to debate his Brexit deal if they agree to a general election on December 12.

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

