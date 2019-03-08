Candidate 'motivated to run for parliament by what I've seen at foodbank'

Mike Beckett, manager of Colchester Foodbank, has been announced as the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Harwich and North Essex. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A foodbank manager who has been selected as a parliamentary candidate has said the hardship he has witnessed at the charity has motivated him to stand.

Mike Beckett, who manages Colchester Foodbank, said he is confident he can win the seat currently occupied by Conservative Sir Bernard Jenkin, saying support for his party is on the rise.

Mr Beckett said: "I'm certainly motivated to run for parliament by what I have seen at the foodbank.

"My charity and community work has taken me all across the area from Langham to Wivenhoe to Harwich, working with several hundred local organisations.

"We all deserve an MP who lives in the constituency and will put local concerns first."

