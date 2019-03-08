Partly Cloudy

Seven-time Oscar nominated film director Mike Leigh to open Film Feast Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 09:51 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 08 July 2019

Mike Leigh on the set of Peterloo. Picture: SIMON MEIN/THIN MAN FILMS

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Suffolk will get a taste of Hollywood when a seven-time Oscar nominated director unveils the full programme for a festival celebrating film and locally sourced food and drink.

Mike Leigh on the set of Another Year. Picture: SIMON MEIN/THIN MAN FILMSMike Leigh on the set of Another Year. Picture: SIMON MEIN/THIN MAN FILMS

The second Film Feast Suffolk festival will be held from October 4 to 7 featuring films, documentaries and short films from around the world, being screened in 16 venues across the county.

Film Feast patron Mike Leigh, who was awarded a BAFTA Fellowship in 2015, will attend The Riverside in Woodbridge to launch the festival programme on Tuesday, July 30, with a screening of two of his films and a question and answer session.

Neil McGlone, Film Feast Festival director, said: "We are very excited to announce that our patron, Mike Leigh, will be launching our Film Feast Suffolk 2019 programme.

"He has had an incredible career in both film and theatre as a writer and director spanning more than five decades.

"Everybody has their own favourite Mike Leigh film, be it Abigail's Party, Life is Sweet, Naked, Topsy Turvy, Vera Drake or Secrets and Lies, to name just a few. I am delighted that, in consultation with Mike, we have chosen my own personal favourite of Mike's films, Nuts in May, from 1976. We will also be screening Mike's short film, A Light Snack from 1982."

Suffolk is fresh from starring on the big screen in Yesterday, which was filmed in the county featuring Framlingham-born superstar Ed Sheeran and directed by Danny Boyle.

The Beatles-inspired film was premiered in Gorleston with a star-studded guest list.

To celebrate the launch, The Riverside has designed a special three-course meal inspired by the screening of Nuts in May.

It stars Alison Steadman (Pamela Shipman, Gavin and Stacey) as Candice-Marie and Roger Sloman (Les Coker, EastEnders) as her husband, Keith. It is a light-hearted comic tale of a possessive husband who takes his timorous wife on a camping holiday in Dorset, with often disastrous consequences.

This year's festival is being sponsored by the East of England Co-op.

Oli Watts, head of communications and community from East of England Co-op, said: "It's very exciting for us to support such a unique festival and a great opportunity to celebrate all the amazing local food and drink we have on our doorstep."

