DJ Mike Read broadcasts from Radio Caroline

PUBLISHED: 09:45 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 22 October 2019

Mike Read on the crew tender approaching Radio Caroline's radio ship Ross Revenge Picture: PETE CRISP

PETE CRISP

Former Radio 1 DJ Mike Read has hit the airwaves from a piece of floating broadcasting history moored in Essex.

Mike Read in Studio 2 onboard Radio Caroline's radio ship Ross Revenge Picture: PAULA SHAWMike Read in Studio 2 onboard Radio Caroline's radio ship Ross Revenge Picture: PAULA SHAW

He visited Radio Caroline's radio ship Ross Revenge on the River Blackwater for a week of outside broadcasts called Radio Milestones.

He is broadcasting from a number of locations which are part of radio history for online station United DJs.

Mike kicked off the series with a show at 7am on Monday October 21 from the Ross Revenge.

The ship is the latest to be used by Radio Caroline, which gained legendary status for its 'pirate' unlicensed broadcasts in the 1960s and 70s.

Mike Read in the record library on the Ross Revenge with Radio Caroline DJs Nick Jackson, left, and Dave Foster, right Picture: PETE CRISPMike Read in the record library on the Ross Revenge with Radio Caroline DJs Nick Jackson, left, and Dave Foster, right Picture: PETE CRISP

It was a catalyst for the launch of Radio 1 in 1967, where many Caroline DJs such as Tony Blackburn, Johnnie Walker and Tommy Vance would go on to work and become household names,

Radio Caroline is now land-based and broadcasts on medium wave and DAB, but in a nod to its heritage broadcasts from the ship once a month as Radio Caroline North.

Mike said: "It was great to visit Radio Caroline, the station where so many Radio 1 DJs started their careers."

During the week he also plans to visit BBC Broadcasting House, Castle Goring where the first commercial radio demo was made, the Marconi Broadcasting Hut in Writtle, near Chelmsford, used by Marconi for the first regular radio broadcasts in 1922, and the former Radio Luxembourg studio in London.

"Mike is visiting many notable locations but we are pleased that our ship and our radio station has the status of 'still is' rather than' once was'," said Radio Caroline station manager Peter Moore.

Radio Caroline broadcasts 24/7 from land-based studios on 648AM, on DAB and online.

United DJ broadcasts can be found here.

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

