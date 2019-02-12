Sunny

Mild and sunny weather to continue into next week

PUBLISHED: 18:46 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:46 24 February 2019

The unseasonably mild weather is set to continue Picture: CHLOE BAKER

Archant

The unseasonably mild February weather is set to continue into the early part of next week, according to forecasters.

People flocked to Southwold to enjoy the warm February weather Picture: CHLOE BAKERPeople flocked to Southwold to enjoy the warm February weather Picture: CHLOE BAKER

Suffolk and north Essex has been enjoying above-average temperatures for the time of year, with the sunny weather in stark contrast to the cold snap which brought the Beast from the East just 12 months ago.

Temperatures in the region have hit the 14/15C (57-59F) mark over the weekend, and similar weather is to come.

Elsewhere in the UK, Wales hit its highest February temperature in 29 years as Gogerddan on the west coast reached 19.1C (66.38F).

The warmest February day in Scotland was also recorded this week when Aboyne in Aberdeenshire hit the maximum temperature of 18.3C on Thursday afternoon.

The sun sets behind the M4 Prince of Wales bridge near Bristol, as much of the UK enjoyed an unseasonable mild weekend Picture: STEVE PARSONS/PA WIREThe sun sets behind the M4 Prince of Wales bridge near Bristol, as much of the UK enjoyed an unseasonable mild weekend Picture: STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE

It beats the previous high of 17.9C recorded in Aberdeen on February 22, 1897.

Looking ahead to next week in East Anglia, Monday will see some fog patches during the morning, which may be slow to clear on the coast, but sunshine is expected as the day progresses.

It is expected to feel very mild again with highs of 16C (60F).

Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to be similar – very mild after a chilly and misty start – before some cooler and more seasonal weather with rain and showers on Thursday.

