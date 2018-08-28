Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mildenhall and Haverhill eyed for metro stops into Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 19:41 22 November 2018

Early proposals for the metro network stretching to Mildenhall and Haverhill. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY

Early proposals for the metro network stretching to Mildenhall and Haverhill. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY

CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY

A metro link being planned for Cambridgeshire could stretch into Mildenhall and Haverhill, it has emerged – with county chiefs describing it as a vote of confidence in the area’s economy.

John Griffiths and James Waters said they were encouraged by the plans Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILSJohn Griffiths and James Waters said they were encouraged by the plans Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has been developing plans for the system, known as CAM, to help solve congestion problems in the region.

Indicative maps for the routes have included stops in west Suffolk at Haverhill and Mildenhall, and could form a vital transport corridor for people across Suffolk visiting Cambridge.

Councillors James Waters and John Griffiths, leaders of Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury councils in a joint statement said: “We are pleased to see that the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has aspirations to included Mildenhall and Haverhill as part of the new metro network.

“This reinforces our argument that West Suffolk is part of the Cambridge sub-region and as such a national economic driver.

Early proposals for the metro network stretching to Mildenhall and Haverhill. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITYEarly proposals for the metro network stretching to Mildenhall and Haverhill. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY

“We are in constant discussions with the Combined Authority and how we can work more closely.

“This is good news and we look forward to these proposals becoming a reality which would bring great benefits to our existing communities and businesses as well as bringing further investment and opportunities.”

While no firm plans have been decided for the network, the outline business case is set for discussion by the Combined Authority in January.

The metro system will work as an autonomous tram system which runs on rubber wheels.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayor James Palmer said many people in west Suffolk worked and shopped in Cambridgeshire, and would help aid house building, business links and transport between the two counties.

He said: “The corridor to Mildenhall will serve East Cambridgeshire, with the town itself also having the potential for growth, including at the RAF Mildenhall site.

“There has long been as aspiration to better connect Haverhill to the Greater Cambridge area, as well as better connecting the Biomedical Campus, Babraham Research Campus and Granta Park along the corridor, and the vision for the metro recognises this.

“The location of where people live and work does not stop at county borders, and nor does the economy and clearly any transport solution needs to reflect this.”

Topic Tags:

Stoke High pupil ‘not at school’ as Home Office closes investigation

49 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Stoke High School in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

An inquiry has closed into the age of an Ipswich student following allegations the Year 11 pupil, who claimed to be 15, could actually have been as old as 30.

Mildenhall and Haverhill eyed for metro stops into Cambridgeshire

19:41 Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter
Early proposals for the metro network stretching to Mildenhall and Haverhill. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY

A metro link being planned for Cambridgeshire could stretch into Mildenhall and Haverhill, it has emerged – with county chiefs describing it as a vote of confidence in the area’s economy.

Could cuts to £368,000 Citizens Advice Bureau grant be phased over time?

19:36 Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter
Suffolk County Council is making £11m of cuts in 2019, while its overall budget is increasing by around £14m Picture: ARCHANT

Calls have been made for controversial plans to axe a six figure grant for Citizens Advice Bureaus in Suffolk to be phased in over a longer period of time.

Council reconsiders tampon tax policy following pressure from opposition

18:50 Amy Gibbons
From left to right: Miss Myfanwy Cooper, Lara Fordham, Suffolk county councillor Jack Abbott, Evie Harrison, Ccouncillor Helen Armitage and Alex Mayer MEP Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL LABOUR GROUP

Suffolk County Council’s Tory administration has launched a bid to tackle period poverty – just weeks after it failed to commit cash to the cause.

Poll How long should you keep child off school after a sickness bug?

16:57 Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Parents at an Ipswich school have expressed concern after they were advised to contradict NHS guidelines and send their children back to school sooner after they have been ill.

‘Tell my wife I love her’ - final words of man, 76, killed by speeding driver

16:20 Jake Foxford
Kellie Tandy, 38, was driving in St Osyth when she hit 76-year-old Ronald Ramsey on May 11, 2017 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A Clacton woman was sentenced to three years and six months as a court heard the heart-rending last words of a 76-year-old man hit by her speeding car.

Life saver reiterates the need to learn basic first aid as she wins national award

16:18 Dominic Moffitt
Terry Hunt stands beside Lisa Perry who saved his life in May Picture: SADS

A woman who stepped in and performed life-saving CPR when former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt collapsed in Ipswich town centre has once again been honoured for her actions.

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018: Travel information

The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Four-vehicle crash closes major Suffolk road

The crash happened near Earl Soham around 8.15am on November 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24