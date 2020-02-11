Four teens charged in connection with assault on 16-year-old boy

The 16-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted whilst walking along the pathway of Recreation Way in Mildenhall. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Four teenagers, one just 14-years-old, have been charged in connection with an assault on another teenage boy in Mildenhall.

Suffolk police arrested the four youths on Thursday, Feburary 6 and Monday, February 10, after which they were all taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The incident itself happened on Saturday, February 1, when a 16-year-old boy was walking along a pathway off Recreation Way, next to the social club and football ground.

He was allegedly attacked by a group of people who punched and kicked him. During the incident, his mobile phone was taken too.

The victim received treatment at West Suffolk Hospital and was released a few hours later.

The four teens arrested were:

- Aaron Claydon, 19, from Aspal Lane in Bury St Edmunds

- Lucas Falco, 18, from Willow Park in Bury St Edmunds

- Lewis Falco, 18, from Bridge End Road in Red Lodge

- Another teenager aged 14 from Bury Et Edmunds was also charged but cannot be named for legal reasons

Arrangements to bail were made and all four are due to appear in court.

- Aaron Claydon was granted bail and is next due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 1

- Lucas Falco and Lewis Falco were both granted bail and are due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, May 12

- The unnamed 14-year-old was bailed and is next due to appear before Suffolk Youth Court on Thursday, March 5.