E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Four teens charged in connection with assault on 16-year-old boy

PUBLISHED: 15:26 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 11 February 2020

The 16-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted whilst walking along the pathway of Recreation Way in Mildenhall. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The 16-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted whilst walking along the pathway of Recreation Way in Mildenhall. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Four teenagers, one just 14-years-old, have been charged in connection with an assault on another teenage boy in Mildenhall.

Suffolk police arrested the four youths on Thursday, Feburary 6 and Monday, February 10, after which they were all taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The incident itself happened on Saturday, February 1, when a 16-year-old boy was walking along a pathway off Recreation Way, next to the social club and football ground.

He was allegedly attacked by a group of people who punched and kicked him. During the incident, his mobile phone was taken too.

The victim received treatment at West Suffolk Hospital and was released a few hours later.

The four teens arrested were:

- Aaron Claydon, 19, from Aspal Lane in Bury St Edmunds

- Lucas Falco, 18, from Willow Park in Bury St Edmunds

- Lewis Falco, 18, from Bridge End Road in Red Lodge

- Another teenager aged 14 from Bury Et Edmunds was also charged but cannot be named for legal reasons

Arrangements to bail were made and all four are due to appear in court.

- Aaron Claydon was granted bail and is next due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 1

- Lucas Falco and Lewis Falco were both granted bail and are due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, May 12

- The unnamed 14-year-old was bailed and is next due to appear before Suffolk Youth Court on Thursday, March 5.

Most Read

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Residents ‘devastated’ as Storm Ciara damages beach huts

Brightlingsea was devastated by the tidal surges yesterday after Storm Ciara. Picture: SIMON RICH

Heartbroken daughter started fire after mother’s death

Emergency services at the scene after the explosion at the bunglaow in Lidgate in May 2019. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Beautiful soul’ – Tributes paid to ‘loyal and loving’ chef who died in A140 crash

Suffolk police have confirmed Jason Howitt, 49, died during a road traffic collision on the A140 at Stonham Parva Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flood warnings in Suffolk: some homes, businesses and roads still at risk

Sea surges covered the Felixstowe Ferry jetty yesterday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24