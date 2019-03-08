Partly Cloudy

Boy airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries after crash

PUBLISHED: 17:48 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:51 29 July 2019

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Archant

A young boy has been airlifted to hospital after suffering life-changing injuries in a car crash in Mildenhall.

The crash happened about 2.55pm in Bridge Farm Close, Mildenhall, involving a car and a young boy who was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital with life-changing injuries Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe crash happened about 2.55pm in Bridge Farm Close, Mildenhall, involving a car and a young boy who was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital with life-changing injuries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident, involving a car and the boy, happened at around 2.55pm today in Bridge Farm Close, police have said.

Paramedics and police officers attended the scene, and the air ambulance was called shortly afterwards.

The boy, whose age has not been released, was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for further treatment.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman described his condition as stable but with potentially life-changing injuries.

The road has since re-opened.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

