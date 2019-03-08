Boy airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries after crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29.

A young boy has been airlifted to hospital after suffering life-changing injuries in a car crash in Mildenhall.

The incident, involving a car and the boy, happened at around 2.55pm today in Bridge Farm Close, police have said.

Paramedics and police officers attended the scene, and the air ambulance was called shortly afterwards.

The boy, whose age has not been released, was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for further treatment.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman described his condition as stable but with potentially life-changing injuries.

The road has since re-opened.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.