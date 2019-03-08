Boy airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries after crash
PUBLISHED: 17:48 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:51 29 July 2019
Archant
A young boy has been airlifted to hospital after suffering life-changing injuries in a car crash in Mildenhall.
The crash happened about 2.55pm in Bridge Farm Close, Mildenhall, involving a car and a young boy who was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital with life-changing injuries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
The incident, involving a car and the boy, happened at around 2.55pm today in Bridge Farm Close, police have said.
Paramedics and police officers attended the scene, and the air ambulance was called shortly afterwards.
The boy, whose age has not been released, was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for further treatment.
A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman described his condition as stable but with potentially life-changing injuries.
The road has since re-opened.
The driver of the car was not injured in the crash.
The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.