Patio door smashed in jewellery burglary
PUBLISHED: 12:47 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 01 August 2019
A patio door was smashed and jewellery snatched in a burglary in Mildenhall.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the break-in in College Heath Road, which is believed to have happened between 8am on Saturday, July 20, and 11am on Tuesday, July 23.
A neighbour reported that ond of the patio doors a tthe rear of the property had been smashed and an unknown number of offenders had searched the property for valuables.
Jewellery was reportedly stolen as well as a sum of cash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary quoting crime reference 37/43408/19.
You can call 101 with any information or, in the event of an emergency, call 999.
You can also email nathan.hails@suffolk.pnn.police.uk with any further information or update the police using their website.
If you would like to report any information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers 100% on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
