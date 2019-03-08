Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Patio door smashed in jewellery burglary

PUBLISHED: 12:47 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 01 August 2019

The burglary happened between July 20 and July 23 in College Heath Road, Mildenhall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The burglary happened between July 20 and July 23 in College Heath Road, Mildenhall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A patio door was smashed and jewellery snatched in a burglary in Mildenhall.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the break-in in College Heath Road, which is believed to have happened between 8am on Saturday, July 20, and 11am on Tuesday, July 23.

A neighbour reported that ond of the patio doors a tthe rear of the property had been smashed and an unknown number of offenders had searched the property for valuables.

Jewellery was reportedly stolen as well as a sum of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary quoting crime reference 37/43408/19.

You can call 101 with any information or, in the event of an emergency, call 999.

You can also email nathan.hails@suffolk.pnn.police.uk with any further information or update the police using their website.

If you would like to report any information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers 100% on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Chamberlain takes first win on the road as long breakaway succeeds

Adam Chamberlain, right, winds up the winning sprint at Colchester Rovers’ Abberton Road Race. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Family fun at biggest Festival of Wheels event at Trinity Park

Festival of Wheels at Trinity Park mixes lots of extreme motor-vehicle entertainment with all the fun of the fair Photo: Lee Brooker

Police hunt teenage boy after woman sexually assaulted in alleyway

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 50s was sexually assaulted in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘For too long we’ve worried about other teams... now people can worry about Ipswich’ – Chambers on McCarthy frustrations

Luke Chambers has discussed the end of Mick McCarthy's time in charge and the positivity created by Paul Lambert. Picture: ROSS HALLS/STEVE WALLER

Gals that Game to level up gender imbalance in computer gaming industry

Gals that Game will encourage more women to take up opportunities in the gaming industry. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists