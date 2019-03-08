Patio door smashed in jewellery burglary

The burglary happened between July 20 and July 23 in College Heath Road, Mildenhall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A patio door was smashed and jewellery snatched in a burglary in Mildenhall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the break-in in College Heath Road, which is believed to have happened between 8am on Saturday, July 20, and 11am on Tuesday, July 23.

A neighbour reported that ond of the patio doors a tthe rear of the property had been smashed and an unknown number of offenders had searched the property for valuables.

Jewellery was reportedly stolen as well as a sum of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary quoting crime reference 37/43408/19.

You can call 101 with any information or, in the event of an emergency, call 999.

You can also email nathan.hails@suffolk.pnn.police.uk with any further information or update the police using their website.

If you would like to report any information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers 100% on 0800 555 111 or via their website.