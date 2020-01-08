E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Suffolk Susan', 74, takes on the Vixen on ITV's The Chase

PUBLISHED: 16:29 08 January 2020

Susan Kathleen appeared on The Chase on ITV last night. Picture: ITV

ITV

A retired great-grandmother from Suffolk has appeared on the popular ITV game show The Chase - with host Bradley Walsh calling her hometown of Mildenhall "beautiful".

Susan Kathleen was a contestant on last night's episode of The Chase, where she was the first person to challenge Jenny Ryan, who is more commonly known as 'The Vixen'.

Game-show lover Susan, who volunteers at HMP Highpoint prison in Newmarket, was the first competitor to tackle the cash builder questions.

When stepping up to the podium, Bradley Walsh called Susan's hometown of Mildenhall a "beautiful part of the world" and wished her the best of luck.

Susan secured £2,000 after a "shaky cash builder", which included a series of questions about Krispy Kreme and Mary Had A Little Lamb.

Susan Kathleen from Mildenhall appeared on The Chase on Tuesday, January 7 2020. Pictured: (l-r) Anne The Governess Hegerty, Mark The Beast Labbett, Host Bradley Walsh, Chaser Jenny The Vixen Ryan, Shaun The Barrister Wallace and Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha. Picture: © ITV Photographer: Gary MoyesSusan Kathleen from Mildenhall appeared on The Chase on Tuesday, January 7 2020. Pictured: (l-r) Anne The Governess Hegerty, Mark The Beast Labbett, Host Bradley Walsh, Chaser Jenny The Vixen Ryan, Shaun The Barrister Wallace and Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha. Picture: © ITV Photographer: Gary Moyes

Then she went onto face The Vixen - who referred to her as "Suffolk Susan" - and offered her a lower offer of £200 and a higher offer of £22,000.

Susan followed the advice of her fellow teammates and stuck to the £2,000 she had achieved - but sadly, after a positive start, the then 73-year-old was defeated by the Vixen, losing out on a question about which order cutlery should be used in.

Speaking of the experience, Susan said: "It was quite surreal as I am a huge game show fan, but it is much easier when you are sat at home.

"I knew that last answer but just pressed the wrong button - it is a hard game show to win, but I mainly went there for the experience."

Susan Kathleen, now 74, from Mildenhall, appeared on ITV's The Chase. Picture: SUSAN KATHLEENSusan Kathleen, now 74, from Mildenhall, appeared on ITV's The Chase. Picture: SUSAN KATHLEEN

Susan was hoping to secure some money to fund a holiday to Israel which she is planning.

Despite being retired from work, Susan says she is "not retired from life" and is always trying to push herself by taking on new challenges - including her voluntary work at the prison, where she chairs the Independent Monitory Board.

She has also appeared on game shows such as The Weakest Link and Fifteen to One, and in her free-time takes part in a local 'Knit and Natter' group.

Susan said: "Brad is a lovely chap and really makes you feel at home on the show.

"It really was an amazing experience and I have had some lovely comments on Facebook."

If you missed Susan's appearance on The Chase you can catch up here.

