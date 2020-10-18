Land Rover flipped on its side after crash

A motorist has been reported for careless driving after a Land Rover flipped off the side of a road near Mildenhall. Picture: NSRAPT Archant

A person has been reported for careless driving after a crash at a busy junction near Mildenhall.

Suffolk police were called to the junction of the B1112 and A1065 at Mildenhall yesterday, Saturday, October 17, at 9.35am.

A green Land Rover had flipped off the road and landed on its side in the nearby hedge.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team attended the crash and confirmed a motorist was reported for careless driving.

Recovery was called for and the road was reopened shortly afterwards.