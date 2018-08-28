Hooded assailant attempts to rob man in electric wheelchair

The man in the wheelchair crossed the bridge over the River Lark before he was approached on a nearby pathway Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery of a man in an electric wheelchair in Barton Mills.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident occurred at around 1.10pm on Monday, November 12, along a path between Jubilee Car Park and Mildenhall Road.

A man travelling in an electric wheelchair, from the direction on Mildenhall, crossed the bridge over the River Lark and was on the boardwalk section of the path when he was approached by a man who asked him for money.

When he refused the would-be robber grabbed the man by the top of his coat.

At this point a member of the public shouted at the suspect and he ran off in the direction of Worlington Road in Mildenhall.

The suspect is described as being aged in his 30s, just under 6ft tall and of medium build.

He was wearing a blue hooded jumper, dark blue beanie hat, black jeans, gloves and boots and spoke with a foreign accent.

Detectives are particularly keen to trace the member of the public who came to the victim’s assistance, as he is an important witness.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 65565/18.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.