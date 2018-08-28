Partly Cloudy

Hooded assailant attempts to rob man in electric wheelchair

PUBLISHED: 17:32 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:32 14 November 2018

The man in the wheelchair crossed the bridge over the River Lark before he was approached on a nearby pathway Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The man in the wheelchair crossed the bridge over the River Lark before he was approached on a nearby pathway Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery of a man in an electric wheelchair in Barton Mills.

The incident occurred at around 1.10pm on Monday, November 12, along a path between Jubilee Car Park and Mildenhall Road.

A man travelling in an electric wheelchair, from the direction on Mildenhall, crossed the bridge over the River Lark and was on the boardwalk section of the path when he was approached by a man who asked him for money.

When he refused the would-be robber grabbed the man by the top of his coat.

At this point a member of the public shouted at the suspect and he ran off in the direction of Worlington Road in Mildenhall.

The suspect is described as being aged in his 30s, just under 6ft tall and of medium build.

He was wearing a blue hooded jumper, dark blue beanie hat, black jeans, gloves and boots and spoke with a foreign accent.

Detectives are particularly keen to trace the member of the public who came to the victim’s assistance, as he is an important witness.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 65565/18.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Council reveals swathe of cutbacks from 2019 and proposals for council tax increase from 2019

15:25 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Winter gritting and support fleet reductions have been tabled as part of cost cutting measures at Suffolk County Council from 2019 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Millions of pounds of cutbacks for council services in Suffolk next year have been revealed – with homes facing further council tax rises for the next three years.

Vicious attack leaves man with serious injuries

55 minutes ago Will Jefford
Two men have been arrested following the attack. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries following an attack in Sudbury.

Breaking News Planners vote to allow Stansted to boost its passenger capacity

17:53 Jessica Hill
An aerial view of Stansted Airport. Picture: Stansted

The decision on whether to give Stansted Airport the go ahead to raise its passenger numbers by eight million a year has been approved.

Colchester rough sleeper was ‘Kicked like a football’, court hears

17:36
Martin Dines, 56, from Colchester, was found dead on Monday, April 23. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

A rough sleeper whose badly beaten body was found in a car park was “kicked like a football” by one of the men accused of murdering him, it has been alleged.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery of a man in an electric wheelchair in Barton Mills.

Zero chance of Brexit deal getting through House, says Martin

17:18 Paul Geater
Sandy Martin said there is zero chance of Parliament backing the Brexit deal. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

MPs from the region were still waiting to hear about the prime minister’s Brexit deal for most of Wednesday – but the area’s only Labour MP warned there was “zero chance” of it getting Parliamentary support.

Suffolk police seeks ‘inspirational’ chief constable

16:48 Dominic Moffitt
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police, is retiring in April next year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police is seeking an ‘inspirational’ replacement for its outgoing chief constable.

