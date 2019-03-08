Newly-qualified driver caught without insurance 'could lose licence'

The Volkswagen seized by police in Mildenhall. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM Archant

A motorist caught without insurance less than two years after qualifying could go back to being a learner, police have warned.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the silver Volkswagen Golf in Mildenhall on Tuesday, May 14.

They Tweeted afterwards: "This vehicle was stop checked in #Mildenhall. The driver was found to be uninsured. The vehicle has been #seized and the driver reported."

Even though cases of driving without insurance can go to court, many are dealt with by fixed penalty notices of a fine of up to £300 and six penalty points on a driving licence.

But the who get six penalty points or more within two years of passing their driving test face having their licence revoked

"The driver was in the first two years of driving so is likely to go back to a provisional licence holder," officers said.