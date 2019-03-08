Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Newly-qualified driver caught without insurance 'could lose licence'

PUBLISHED: 07:14 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 16 May 2019

The Volkswagen seized by police in Mildenhall. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The Volkswagen seized by police in Mildenhall. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

A motorist caught without insurance less than two years after qualifying could go back to being a learner, police have warned.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the silver Volkswagen Golf in Mildenhall on Tuesday, May 14.

They Tweeted afterwards: "This vehicle was stop checked in #Mildenhall. The driver was found to be uninsured. The vehicle has been #seized and the driver reported."

Even though cases of driving without insurance can go to court, many are dealt with by fixed penalty notices of a fine of up to £300 and six penalty points on a driving licence.

But the who get six penalty points or more within two years of passing their driving test face having their licence revoked

"The driver was in the first two years of driving so is likely to go back to a provisional licence holder," officers said.

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Please let me have the chance to fight, says mum desperate to see her baby boy grow up

Karen Lane, 48, was diagnosed with rare esophageal cancer last year and has a three year old son. A former mental health nurse, Karen says she would like to see more councilling services for people living with cancer as well as more information provided to patients about upcoming medical trialsPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GP surgery blames Brexit for drugs shortage

Holbrook and Shotley GP surgery in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Family-run town jewellers to close doors

Stag and Doe Doe jewellers in Sudbury. Phil Zelley is pictured.

Reduce business rates or more pubs and shops will disappear, warns hotelier

Empty shops in Ipswich town centre. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where are Ipswich Town ranked in the top English clubs of the last 50 years?

Ipswich Town are in the top 15 English clubs of the last 50 years, according to Sky Sports. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists