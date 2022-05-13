News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Did you see the fighter jets being refuelled over Suffolk?

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:15 AM May 13, 2022
The F-15 tactical fighter jets were pictured being refuelled above the sky in Suffolk by amateur photographer John Parish yesterday, Thursday, May 12. 

Mr Parish, from Bocking, near Braintree, captured the Stratotanker from RAF Mildenhall refuelling the jets. 

Jets from RAF Mildenhall were spotted being refuelled yesterday

Jets from RAF Mildenhall were spotted being refuelled yesterday - Credit: John Parish

Several Stratotankers from RAF Mildenhall have also been  spotted flying near Ukraine airspace, after Russia launched a "full-scale" invasion on the country. 

According to RAF Mildenhall, their refuelling platforms provide "critical" refuelling support to all their aerial assets.

It is believed the F-15 jets that were being refuelled yesterday were on their way to Qatar.   


