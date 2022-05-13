Did you see the fighter jets being refuelled over Suffolk?

Did you see the F15 fighter jets be refuelled over Suffolk? - Credit: John Parish

Did you see the fighter jets being refuelled in the Suffolk skies?

The F-15 tactical fighter jets were pictured being refuelled above the sky in Suffolk by amateur photographer John Parish yesterday, Thursday, May 12.

Mr Parish, from Bocking, near Braintree, captured the Stratotanker from RAF Mildenhall refuelling the jets.

Jets from RAF Mildenhall were spotted being refuelled yesterday - Credit: John Parish

Several Stratotankers from RAF Mildenhall have also been spotted flying near Ukraine airspace, after Russia launched a "full-scale" invasion on the country.

According to RAF Mildenhall, their refuelling platforms provide "critical" refuelling support to all their aerial assets.

It is believed the F-15 jets that were being refuelled yesterday were on their way to Qatar.



