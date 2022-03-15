News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Firefighters spend six hours tackling blaze of 40 haybales in west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:22 AM March 15, 2022
The crews were called to Ballingdon Hill near Sudbury just before 9am. File photo

Crews spent hours tackling the blaze in West Row near Mildenhall last night - Credit: Archant

Fire crews spent more than six hours tackling a blaze near Mildenhall last night. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze in Hayland Drove, West Row, at about 7.55pm on Monday.

On arrival, crews found 40 haybales and a 10 metre high conifer hedge well alight. 

A spokeswoman for the fire service said eight crews were called to the scene.

The fire was successfully extinguished just after 3am and no one was injured in the incident. 

Crews from Littleport, Ely, Burwell, Bury St Edmunds, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket attended the fire.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Mildenhall News

