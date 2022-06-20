Firefighters tackle 'well alight' blaze fire in bungalow roof in west Suffolk

A fire has broken out in the roof of a bungalow in Mildenhall - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters are currently tackling a "well alight" fire in a bungalow roof in Mildenhall.

Crews were called to the blaze in Folly Road at about 2.15pm today.

There are currently fire appliances at the scene of the fire.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews have been called to a well alight fire in the roof of a bungalow on Folly Road.

"Crews have been using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and a turntable ladder to tackle the fire.

"There are no reported casualties."

Appliances from Brandon, Mildenhall, Newmarket and Cambridge are currently on the scene of the blaze.



