Suffolk firefighters scale England's highest mountain in full kit

Mildenhall firefighters have climbed England's highest mountain to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Charity. - Credit: Noah Thorpe

Mildenhall firefighters have climbed England's highest mountain to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity.

On Saturday, May 21, a team of firefighters scaled Scafell Pike wearing their full fire kit and breathing apparatus.

Participants Matthew Thorpe, Andrew Armstrong, Victor Hallett and Blake Wallace are all currently stationed with the RAF Mildenhall Fire Department.

Despite steep inclines, poor visibility and slippery boulder fields, the team of four managed to reach their goal in scaling the 978-metre mountain.

Another associate also set out on the journey, but had to retire early due to an injury.

Watch manager Matthew Thorpe said: "It was challenging, as the visibility was pretty appalling."

He added: "We got mistaken for Mountain Rescue by other hikers a few times too - must have been because we were dressed in all our gear."

Team Mildenhall have been preparing for the climb for months through a range of creative training sessions.

These included pushing a 185kg fire truck tyre 6.5 miles around the RAF Mildenhall Fire Base.

They have also been using treadmills on their steepest incline setting and running up and down the stairs in the Air Traffic Control Tower.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance is a charity providing a helicopter emergency medical service for the people of East Anglia.

They have attended over 30,000 lifesaving missions and rely on the community's fundraising efforts to keep their two helicopters in the air.

The firefighters from RAF Mildenhall have worked closely with the charity and want to ensure that their life-saving work can continue.

Mr Thorpe said: "We've worked with the East Anglian Air Ambulance many times over the years and have seen the importance of their work first-hand.

"Recently they've even been involved in a couple of nasty incidents both on and just off the base."

Previously the firefighter team participated in a 9/11 Tower Climb in which they scaled the equivalent height of the World Trade Center in their fire kit and breathing apparatus.

Their JustGiving page is still open for donations and they hope to inspire others to undertake similar challenges.