Dramatic photo shows aftermath of ‘youths lighting a fire’ in forest

The scene after the fire at Mildenhall Woods. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE Archant

This was the scene after youths lit a fire - causing damage to part of a Suffolk forest.

The image, Tweeted by Mildenhall police, shows the charred remains of some wood and trees in Mildenhall Woods - which is part of Thetford Forest - as well as black marks on the ground where the flames scorched the grass.

Officers have pledged to deal “robustly” with those responsible for the fire, saying the actions of the young people were “not acceptable”.

Police Tweeted after the incident on Saturday, April 13: “Officers attended a report of youths lighting a fire near #Mildenhall Forest play park, and found this.

“Fire service attended and details have been taken of those responsible, who will be dealt with robustly. More to follow. #NotAcceptable.”

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service officers were called to the incident in Conifer Close, Mildenhall at 8.56am.

One crew was sent to deal with the blaze, with the fire under control by 9.14am.