Six stories you need to read today

Shoppers will be able to find great savings from independent retailers in Ipswich town centre too. Picture: STEVE ADAMS Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

Horses on the loose, Black Friday deals and Ipswich’s battle against drug dealers - find the top Suffolk and Essex stories in one place.

The number of young people entering the criminal justice system has fallen significantly over the last 10 years. Picture: ADRIAN JUDD The number of young people entering the criminal justice system has fallen significantly over the last 10 years. Picture: ADRIAN JUDD

Christmas bargains are waiting to be snapped up in this year’s Black Friday deals - and our reporters have found the best places for savings in Ipswich.

While most people tend to think of online offers when they think of Black Friday, some independent stores in Ipswich are also getting in on the act this year too.

There has been a huge fall in the number of young people entering criminal justice system in Suffolk.

Children and young people are almost 90% less likely to be cautioned or convicted for a first offence in Suffolk than a decade ago, according to new figures.

Former Ipswich mayor Glen Chisholm has spoken out about the problem. Picture: ARCHANT Former Ipswich mayor Glen Chisholm has spoken out about the problem. Picture: ARCHANT

Drug dealing next to a primary school in broad daylight has been labelled ‘brazen’ by a councillor in Ipswich.

Former Ipswich mayor and Whitehouse ward councillor Glen Chisholm branded concerns flagged by residents of daylight dealing – when children are walking back from nearby primary and secondary schools – as a “blight on society”.

Mildenhall police became emergency ranch hands when eight horses escaped from a field with two making a dash for a busy roundabout

The escape happened around 8pm on Wednesday night. No horses or officers were harmed in the incident on Raven Road.

Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

In Ipswich Town news, goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski discussed being left out of the team by former boss Paul Hurst, new coach Jimmy Walker and Paul Lambert’s positive impact.

Talking about being dropped for the East Anglian derby in September, Bart said of ex-manager Paul Hurst: “I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me.”

And finally, you can win tickets to the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester this weekend.

We’ve teamed up with Vegan Events UK to offer free VIP entry. To win simply answer the following question and email it by 12pm on Friday, November 23 to writing VEGAN COMP in the subject line.

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: STEVE WALLER Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

What is the key ingredient of tofu?

A: Almonds

B: Avocados

C: Soy

Richard Monk of the Norwegian Bakers who will be at Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester on Sunday, November 25. Picture: NIGEL BROWN Richard Monk of the Norwegian Bakers who will be at Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester on Sunday, November 25. Picture: NIGEL BROWN

The closing date is November 23, 2018 - full Ts and Cs can be found here.