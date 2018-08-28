Six stories you need to read today
PUBLISHED: 08:25 22 November 2018
Horses on the loose, Black Friday deals and Ipswich’s battle against drug dealers - find the top Suffolk and Essex stories in one place.
Christmas bargains are waiting to be snapped up in this year’s Black Friday deals - and our reporters have found the best places for savings in Ipswich.
While most people tend to think of online offers when they think of Black Friday, some independent stores in Ipswich are also getting in on the act this year too.
There has been a huge fall in the number of young people entering criminal justice system in Suffolk.
Children and young people are almost 90% less likely to be cautioned or convicted for a first offence in Suffolk than a decade ago, according to new figures.
Drug dealing next to a primary school in broad daylight has been labelled ‘brazen’ by a councillor in Ipswich.
Former Ipswich mayor and Whitehouse ward councillor Glen Chisholm branded concerns flagged by residents of daylight dealing – when children are walking back from nearby primary and secondary schools – as a “blight on society”.
Mildenhall police became emergency ranch hands when eight horses escaped from a field with two making a dash for a busy roundabout
The escape happened around 8pm on Wednesday night. No horses or officers were harmed in the incident on Raven Road.
In Ipswich Town news, goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski discussed being left out of the team by former boss Paul Hurst, new coach Jimmy Walker and Paul Lambert’s positive impact.
Talking about being dropped for the East Anglian derby in September, Bart said of ex-manager Paul Hurst: “I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me.”
And finally, you can win tickets to the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester this weekend.
