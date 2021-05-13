Published: 11:07 AM May 13, 2021

Work on the Mildenhall Hub is expected to be finished by June - Credit: West Suffolk Council

Facilities in the new multi-million-pound Mildenhall Hub are expected to be open by June after being delayed by Covid.

It was originally expected that the hub, which will also be home to students from Mildenhall College Academy would be open to the public on Monday, May 24.

As well as providing better leisure facilities, the hub will see partners in education, health and other services working even more collaboratively for the benefit of the residents.

The new Mildenhall Library will now open a week later than originally planned on Tuesday, June 1. The gym, fitness studios and 3G pitch are also scheduled to open to the public from the same date with the pools and sports hall aiming to open during the following week.

The new swimming pool in the hub is expected to be open by June 1 - Credit: West Suffolk Council

Other facilities in the Hub will then open in a rolling programme over the rest of the summer.

You may also want to watch:

Once fully open the Hub will offer a new school, two new pools, a gym, 3G outdoor pitch, fitness studios and a sports hall, alongside a new town library, health centre, children’s centre and job centre. The Hub also features office space for the NHS, police, Suffolk County Council and West Suffolk Council.

A spokesperson for R G Carter said: “We are proud of the way in which our supply chain partners continue to work under strict Covid restrictions.

"The safety and wellbeing of everyone involved in the construction works is a number one priority.

"The Hub is nearing completion with zero Covid cases reported during the whole construction process and we look forward to the public having access to the wonderful facilities that the Hub will provide the local community.”