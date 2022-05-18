West Suffolk building wins prestigious architecture award

Mildenhall Hub was named as one of the winners in the East of England at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards. - Credit: RICS

A west Suffolk building has won a prestigious national architecture award.

Mildenhall Hub was named as one of the winners in the East of England at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards.

Along with four other winners in the region, the Mildenhall Hub was judged across five categories including community benefit, commercial development, public sector, refurbishment/revitalisation and residential.

Having won the regional award, Mildenhall Hub has now been shortlisted for the national awards, taking place in October, and will compete at the national RICS Awards Grand Final.

The west Suffolk building was constructed to replace outdated facilities with a modern, multi-million community hub which combines education, health, leisure, blue light, and community facilities under one roof.

It opened for the first time last year after a £39million investment.

In addition to providing improved facilities for the residents and wider community of Mildenhall and surrounding villages, the Hub demonstrates the benefits of having shared facilities on one site.

Mildenhall Hub has reduced overheads and created better cost and environmental efficiencies.

This unique project has regenerated the area by supporting the growth of businesses, providing employment opportunities, and attracting people who are keen to use the "fantastic" facilities.

The RICS Awards showcase the most "inspirational" initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.

They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

Jonathan Nelson, chair of the judging panel, said: “These winning projects are a true testament to the hard work of property professionals in the East of England.

"The pandemic has led to the industry facing much uncertainty and challenging conditions, but we were delighted, and very proud, to see such innovative building projects appearing across our cities and towns.

“The teams behind them have worked tirelessly and with incredible vision to create projects which provide tremendous benefit across a diverse range of areas.

"Through collaborating with other professionals, local surveyors have shown that they have the talent to deliver exemplary and, in many cases, world-class built projects.”

“The RICS is elated to recognise skills and dedication that the teams behind these projects had in ensuring successful delivery and making a positive impact across the East of England.”