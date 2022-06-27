Video
'He's done it again!': Bowler's delight after going viral for a second time
- Credit: Mildenhall Cricket Club
A Suffolk cricket club is taking social media by storm once again after another video of an unbelievable delivery went viral.
Jonah Handy, of Mildenhall Cricket Club, bowled another unbelievable delivery on Saturday as his team bowled out Clacton-on-Sea for 96 in division one of the Two Counties Championship.
Mr Handy, who said he now gets recognised by opposition clubs after his delivery in Mildenhall's game against Hadleigh last month went viral, removed Clacton's opening batsman Fowler for a duck after he decided to leave another in-swinging ball.
In a tweet Mildenhall Cricket Club said: "He's done it again!
"The batsman must have been the only person not to have watched the viral video.
"You don't leave against Jonah Handy."
Mr Handy said: "Doing the same sort of thing again was a great feeling.
"Since the first video every ground I have been too I have been recognised which is a great feeling and I feel like I am gaining a lot more respect from the other teams which is really good.
Most Read
- 1 Go-ahead given for 74 new affordable homes for Suffolk town
- 2 Controversial statue on Stowmarket roundabout gets green light
- 3 Husband sues hospital over 'medical neglect' death of wife
- 4 McKenna on Hladky and Bakinson futures
- 5 Missing 17-year-old boy found safe
- 6 Norwood holds talks with one of Town's fellow League One rivals
- 7 Mike Bacon: A perfect start to hopefully a perfect season
- 8 7 roadworks Suffolk drivers should be aware of this week
- 9 5 of the prettiest villages in Suffolk
- 10 See inside stunning £1.85M home with 'fabulous' outside pool and paddocks
"It is a great feeling to be recognised and known and having other teams being wary works in my favour."
Mr Handy said he is still in shock after the reaction to the delivery against Hadleigh was seen more than a million times.
"I still can't really believe it right now," Mr Handy said.
"At the moment it happened I had no idea it would blow up as much as it did.
"Our games are live streamed and when went off at drinks my teammates rushed up to the changing rooms and replayed the live stream and said 'this is unbelievable'.
"The next day the club sent it to Cricket District and from that point onwards the Barmy Army picked it up and it just kept going and going.
"It is an unbelievable feeling to be recognised around the world."
Mildenhall Cricket Club chairman Lou Handy who was watching the game said: "Those at the ground saw the dismissal and since it was recorded we played it back and the similarity was remarkable.
"It was great for Jonah since it proved it was not a fluke delivery.
"Obviously this one did not go quite as far but that is a deliberate delivery for him."