Published: 7:33 PM May 11, 2021

A road has been closed in Mildenhall after a person was hit by a car - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A road is closed in West Suffolk after a person was hit by a car.

Police closed Kingsway in Mildenhall after they were called to reports of a person being struck by a car shortly after 5pm.

A police spokesman said the extent of the pedestrian's injuries are currently unknown.