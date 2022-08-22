'Never keep secrets' is the key for couple married 66 years

Clara Heffer, 90, and her husband, Lloyd, 90, are celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary - Credit: Mildenhall Lodge Care Home

A couple who met as teenagers have been able to celebrate a very special milestone with the help of care home staff in Bury St Edmunds.

Clara Heffer, 90, and her husband Lloyd, 90, toasted their 66th wedding anniversary at Mildenhall Lodge Care Home, where they both live.

The pair met at a local children’s chapel group when they were just 14 years old.

Lloyd said: “The first time I met Clara, I was coming down the stairs with a cake in one hand and a doughnut in the other.

“I didn’t know what to do with myself! She just looked at me and said, ‘eat them’ – we became friends from then.”

Clara and Lloyd eventually tied the knot in 1956 at Beck Row Methodist Church – the same chapel at which all their families had also held their weddings.

Clara said: “Everything about our wedding day was perfect. It was one of the happiest days of my life, I was so excited to start the rest of our lives together as a married couple.”

The couple from Bury St Edmunds said that the secret to a long marriage is “truly knowing each other”.

Clara said: “We share everything together, we make decisions together and, most importantly, we don’t keep secrets from one another.”

The team at Mildenhall Lodge surprised the couple with a romantic candlelight dinner to celebrate their anniversary, followed by a garden party with their family.

Residents and friends at the care home also toasted the pair with a fun sing-along in the home’s coffee shop.

Deepa Reju, the home manager at Mildenhall Lodge, said: “Here at Mildenhall Lodge, we know the importance of maintaining relationships and celebrating life’s milestones, big or small. This was a big day for Clara and Lloyd, and one we were honoured to be a part of.

“They are a wonderful couple, with lots of valuable wisdom about building a strong and successful marriage that I think we could all learn from.

“The atmosphere in the home was lovely and prompted residents to reminisce and share fond memories of their own weddings. It truly was a day to remember – happy anniversary Clara and Lloyd!”