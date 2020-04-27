E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man arrested after six-hour police incident

PUBLISHED: 18:40 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:23 27 April 2020

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

A 22-year-old man has been arrested following an incident in Mildenhall which lasted for more than six hours.

The police attended a property in Brick Kiln Road in the town at around 8:45am this morning following a report of a man, on his own, threatening to harm himself.

Officers, including armed response units and police negotiators, attended the scene and a road closure and police cordon was put in place.

Police negotiated with the man who had initially refused to leave the property and officers were able to bring the incident to a safe conclusion at around 3:15pm this afternoon.

Nobody was hurt in the incident and there was no wider threat to the public.

The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray and has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.

Officers would like to thank members of the public for their patience and co-operation during the incident.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers are at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge. Picture: MIKE DAY

As B&Q comes in for criticism nationally, do you think DIY stores should be open?

B&Q at Euro Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

