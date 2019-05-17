Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cannabis plants found in communal garden

17 May, 2019 - 17:54
A picture Tweeted by Mildenhall Police of the cannabis plants found in Newmarket. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

A picture Tweeted by Mildenhall Police of the cannabis plants found in Newmarket. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Archant

Cannabis plants were found in a communal garden area - with police giving the owner a tongue-in-cheek offer to collect them.

You may also want to watch:

Mildenhall Police Tweeted on Thursday, May 16 that officers had found six cannabis plants in the garden of a property in Newmarket.

Officers Tweeted pictures of their find and said: "Six cannabis plants located in a communal garden of a property in #Newmarket today.

"If the owner would like to claim these...PS they are not an exotic tomato plant! #communalherbgarden."

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Moving Sizewell B building could put beauty spot at risk, say campaigners

The Sizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants Picture: SU ANDERSON

Take a look inside Bury St Edmunds’ first vegan cafe - where they’re making plant-based Sunday roasts

Allison's Eatery is the first vegan cafe in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Eurovision fans still show their Devotion to our East Anglian Belle

Belle and the Devotions, taken in 2019. Picture: KIT ROLFE

Burglar used metal pole to smash into jewellers

Gorgeous Jewels in Felixstowe. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Cannabis plants found in communal garden

A picture Tweeted by Mildenhall Police of the cannabis plants found in Newmarket. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists