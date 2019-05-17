Cannabis plants found in communal garden
17 May, 2019 - 17:54
Archant
Cannabis plants were found in a communal garden area - with police giving the owner a tongue-in-cheek offer to collect them.
You may also want to watch:
Mildenhall Police Tweeted on Thursday, May 16 that officers had found six cannabis plants in the garden of a property in Newmarket.
Officers Tweeted pictures of their find and said: "Six cannabis plants located in a communal garden of a property in #Newmarket today.
"If the owner would like to claim these...PS they are not an exotic tomato plant! #communalherbgarden."
Comments have been disabled on this article.