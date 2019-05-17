Cannabis plants found in communal garden

A picture Tweeted by Mildenhall Police of the cannabis plants found in Newmarket. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE Archant

Cannabis plants were found in a communal garden area - with police giving the owner a tongue-in-cheek offer to collect them.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Mildenhall Police Tweeted on Thursday, May 16 that officers had found six cannabis plants in the garden of a property in Newmarket.

Officers Tweeted pictures of their find and said: "Six cannabis plants located in a communal garden of a property in #Newmarket today.

"If the owner would like to claim these...PS they are not an exotic tomato plant! #communalherbgarden."