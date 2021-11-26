News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police search for lost puppy's owner

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:53 PM November 26, 2021
Police are hoping to reunite this puppy with its owner

Police are hoping to reunite this puppy with its owner - Credit: Mildenhall police

Police are hoping to reunite a lost puppy with its owner. 

The female puppy was found by officers at Mildenhall police station in the Red Lodge area. 

In a tweet Mildenhall police said: "Is this your puppy? Officers would like to reunite this puppy with its owner and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The puppy was found in the Red Lodge area near Mildenhall

The puppy was found in the Red Lodge area near Mildenhall - Credit: Mildenhall police

"The female puppy was found in the Red Lodge area."

If this is your puppy please contact Pc Burton on Philip.Burton@suffolk.police.uk. Proof of ownership will be required. 

Mildenhall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ginette Rose pictured with her two children Hayden and Ruby and partner Sid Sanders, who paid tribute to the 36-year-old.

Obituary

'She was the glue' - Family's loving tribute to devoted mum Netty

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Ben Wiles (8) celebrates giving Rotherham a 1-0 lead.

Ipswich Town vs Rotherham United | Live

Matchday Recap: Town beaten at home by dominant Millers

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Kelly Fowden's partner found the spider with a skull on its back while he was brushing his teeth.

Couple shocked after finding 'skulled spider' in bathroom

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott pictures after the final whistle.

Ipswich Town vs Rotherham United | Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-0 home loss to Rotherham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon