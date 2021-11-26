Police search for lost puppy's owner

Police are hoping to reunite this puppy with its owner - Credit: Mildenhall police

Police are hoping to reunite a lost puppy with its owner.

The female puppy was found by officers at Mildenhall police station in the Red Lodge area.

In a tweet Mildenhall police said: "Is this your puppy? Officers would like to reunite this puppy with its owner and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The puppy was found in the Red Lodge area near Mildenhall - Credit: Mildenhall police

"The female puppy was found in the Red Lodge area."

If this is your puppy please contact Pc Burton on Philip.Burton@suffolk.police.uk. Proof of ownership will be required.