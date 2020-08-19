E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Air compressor and mountain bike stolen during garage burglary

PUBLISHED: 17:23 19 August 2020

A garage in Mildenhall was burgled Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Thieves took an air compressor and a mountain bike during a burglary at a home in Mildenhall.

The burglary occurred at some time between 8pm on Wednesday, August 12 and 9am on Thursday, August 13 at an address in Raven Close.

The garage at the property was entered and a Kobalt air compressor was stolen from inside.

A black Mongoose mountain bike was also stolen from the side of the house.

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre on 101 quoting reference: 47939/20.

