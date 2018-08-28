Partly Cloudy

Teenage boy still missing

PUBLISHED: 06:53 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 06:53 25 November 2018

Have you seen Brook? Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A teenager who went missing from his Mildenhall home yesterday still has not been found.

Brook Lucas was reported missing by officers yesterday, Saturday, November 25, after they issued a missing persons appeal.

At the time police said that they were concerned for his welfare.

Brook was last seen at his home address in Mildenhall at around 8pm on Friday, November 23.

Suffolk Constabulary understand that he left the house and has not returned since.

Brook is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall and of a slim build.

He has short, dark brown, bushy hair and is thought to have been wearing a black parka coat and black trainers when he went missing.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Officers are concerned for the welfare of Brook and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be, to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 420 of the 23rd November 2018.”

‘They smashed it to pieces.’ Men’s designer clothes shop robbed

59 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

A Suffolk business owner has expressed anger after his shop was broken into and ransacked.

Teenage boy still missing

06:53 Dominic Moffitt
Have you seen Brook? Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A teenager who went missing from his Mildenhall home yesterday still has not been found.

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

05:30 Andrew Papworth
The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

A father-of-three has said he is “lucky to be alive” after revealing how a severe crash left him trapped in his car in a ditch.

500 people homeless in Colchester this winter

05:30 Jake Foxford
Rough sleeping and homeless families are both problems in Colchester Picture: THINKSTOCK

More than 500 people are homeless in Colchester as the borough council carries out its annual count of rough sleepers in the town.

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

11 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A new “super-budget” hotel offering rooms as cheap as £9.99 a night is set to open at the former Groove nightclub in Ipswich town centre.

New stained glass windows bring colour flooding into church

59 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Thomas Denny and Elizabeth Hippisley-Cox working on the installation of the new windows at St Felix Church Picture: KEITH MORRIS/rcdea.org.uk

A pair of beautiful new stained glass windows have been installed at St Felix Church in Felixstowe, following a bequest from a congregation member.

Weather report: Rain expected for Monday

07:24 Dominic Moffitt
Today will be dry and cloudy but Monday will see heavy rain across Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It’s going to be a dry and cloudy day across East Anglia but we can expect widespread rain for the start of next week.

Most read

Griff Rhys Jones invites Oliver to meet his alpacas at his Suffolk home

Griff Rhys Jones showing off his Alpacas Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

