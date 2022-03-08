Mildenhall Town FC to rename stadium

Mildenhall Town FC have announced they will be renaming their Recreation Way stadium.

Entering into a stadium naming agreement with Brian Keane, chief executive of the Cameron Ventures group, the team's ground in Recreation Road will be known as the Riverside Stadium.

Club chairman Bill Flynn said: "Mildenhall Town are delighted to announce that we have entered into a stadium naming arrangement with Brian Keane, CEO of the Cameron Ventures Group, and henceforth the ground will be known as 'Riverside Stadium'.

"Brian, a well known local business personality, has become a regular attendee at the ground and approached us to see how he could help the club going forward.

"I have known Brian for many years, and I have no doubt that this is a massively positive development for Mildenhall Town Football Club.

"Cameron Ventures Group has recently purchased the Riverside Hotel in Mildenhall, and that is just the sort of investment the town needs now.

"It shows that Brian believes in the town of Mildenhall, which course we also do at the Football Club. We have to, or there would be no point in what we do."

He added: "I personally would like to thank Brian for joining the Hall family, and also major credit to Jonathan Sadler, for bringing this partnership together.

"As Mildenhall Town is a club with ambition, we need forward-thinking people involved to help us realise those ambitions, and in Brian and Jonathan, we have two of the finest examples of clear thinking individuals I know, and most importantly, they are both willing to put their shoulders to the wheel to make things happen.

"The stadium naming arrangement is just the beginning."