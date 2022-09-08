'I'm so happy I've got my legs back' - woman gifted new mobility scooter

The Mildenhall community has rallied around a woman who was left trapped in her home after her mobility scooter was destroyed. - Credit: Reg Barker

A town's community has rallied around a woman who was left trapped in her home after her mobility scooter was destroyed.

Mildenhall woman Kim was left without means of transportation after vandals destroyed her mobility scooter by severing the wiring in mid-August.

Kim uses the scooter to collect daily medication for her rheumatoid osteoporosis, hip pain, multiple back fractures and fibromyalgia.

After the incident, Great Heath Academy teaching assistant Reg Barker set up a GoFundMe page to "restore her faith in humanity" by giving Kim her independence back.

With money raised by the Mildenhall community, Kim has now received her new mobility scooter complete with an alarm and insurance coverage.

Kim was full of thanks for those who kindly donated and said: "I'm so happy I've got my legs back. I love everyone who helped me and I can't thank them enough.

"I don't feel like I've got to stay in the house now and I can pop to the shops for some milk and pick up my prescriptions by myself."











