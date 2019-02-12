Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Cathedral is lit up to shine a light on mental health stigma in armed forces

PUBLISHED: 15:37 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 15 February 2019

St Edmundsbury Cathedral was illuminated on Wednesday Picture: HELP FOR HEROES

St Edmundsbury Cathedral was illuminated on Wednesday Picture: HELP FOR HEROES

Archant

Military charity Help for Heroes lit up St Edmundsbury Cathedral this week to shine a light on mental health stigma in the armed forces.

St Edmundsbury Cathedral was illuminated on Wednesday Picture: HELP FOR HEROESSt Edmundsbury Cathedral was illuminated on Wednesday Picture: HELP FOR HEROES

Illuminating the Bury St Edmunds cathedral on Wednesday night was part of the charity’s campaign to “cut the clock” after it was revealed military veterans were delaying seeking support for their mental health for nearly four years.

A survey, commissioned by Help for Heroes, showed the delay was partly due to veterans believing civilian services will not understand or support them along with a fear of being treated differently by friends and family.

Veteran Mark Beckham, from Bury, battled to keep his mental health issues under wraps for two decades.

“I still have bad days but when they come I can deal with them, because I know there’s hope out there,” he said.

Military veteran Mark Beckham took nearly two decades to seek help for his mental health issues Picture: HELP FOR HEROESMilitary veteran Mark Beckham took nearly two decades to seek help for his mental health issues Picture: HELP FOR HEROES

“I accept I’m having a bad day and I let nature take its course. I don’t try and fight it because I can’t. I just keep it in the back of my mind that as soon as this little cloud has passed that I’ll be back and cracking on, because I’ve got things to work towards now.

“I don’t know where I would be now without the help I’ve received – probably six feet under.”

MORE: Mental health campaign launched for military veterans

The Very Rev Joe Hawes, Dean of St Edmundsbury Cathedral, said: “Our tower is a beacon across Bury St Edmunds and Suffolk.

“By being involved in this ‘Cut the Clock’ campaign we hope that we can support Help For Heroes in their aim to increase awareness around mental health support for veterans and encourage more to come forward and seek help.”

The illumination was part of the charity's 'Cut the Clock' campaign Picture: HELP FOR HEROESThe illumination was part of the charity's 'Cut the Clock' campaign Picture: HELP FOR HEROES

A drop-in session was held at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre on Beetons Way on Wednesday, February 13, where Help for Heroes staff from Colchester Recovery Centre were on hand to answer questions and explain how former members of the military in Suffolk can access support.

Specialists from the Fellowship, Psychological Wellbeing Support, Sports Recovery, Careers Advice and Welfare Support were also available.

The drop-in session will take place every other Wednesday going forward and veterans who already receive support from the charity will share personal stories about how their quality of life has improved since becoming involved with Help for Heroes.

Anyone who is wounded, injured or sick during or as a result of service is eligible to apply for help and can self-refer at www.helpforheroes.org.uk/get-support/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘An extremely nice fellow’ - Tributes paid to 79-year-old man who died after silo fall

John Edwards died after falling into a silo near Eye Picture: SOPHIE SMITH

Conversion of former club into offices nears completion

Mark Pertwee, Cllr David Ellesmere and Robin Cousins on site at the new Maltings development Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crazee backs our Learn to be a Lifesaver CPR campaign

Ipswich Town Football Club and mascott Crazee are backing our new Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign Picture: ITFC

X Factor finalist and Basil Brush to join Kerry Katona at Essex panto

Lauren Platt, previous X Factor finalist will join Kerry Katona, Basil Brush and Tricia Penrose for this year's Easter panto in Clacton. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Group Chat: A positive week, diamond light, Judge’s future and the Chambers/Skuse axis at Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with another episode of Ipswich Town Group Chat.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists