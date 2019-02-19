Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Military medics bolster skills through partnership with hospital

19 February, 2019 - 16:30
Tech Sgt Amy Templeton (left), NCO in charge of the operating room for the 48th Surgical Operations Squadron, examines medical data with fellow surgical team members of the West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St. Edmunds Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

Tech Sgt Amy Templeton (left), NCO in charge of the operating room for the 48th Surgical Operations Squadron, examines medical data with fellow surgical team members of the West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St. Edmunds Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

Archant

Nearly 700 operations have been performed by United States Air Force (USAF) surgeons at West Suffolk Hospital since 2016 under a partnership scheme that allows military medics to bolster their experience.

Tech Sgt Amy Templeton (left), non-commissioned officer (NCO) in charge of the operating room for the 48th Surgical Operations Squadron, with fellow surgical team member Karen Gedge at West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St. Edmunds Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITALTech Sgt Amy Templeton (left), non-commissioned officer (NCO) in charge of the operating room for the 48th Surgical Operations Squadron, with fellow surgical team member Karen Gedge at West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St. Edmunds Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

The partnership between West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust and RAF Lakenheath’s 48th Medical Group has run since 2010, and sees USAF medical personnel support staff in operating rooms, emergency department and critical care units at the Bury St Edmunds hospital.

The scheme helps RAF Lakenheath medics sustain and improve their high-level clinical skills as they do not have a regular flow of patients at the base’s hospital.

The hospital trust has welcomed surgeons, nurses, and technicians all-year round to share learning and enable skill development.

Dr Nick Jenkins, medical director at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The 48th Medical Group staff are able to put their clinical skills to use working with the west Suffolk acute patient population – an opportunity not often afforded to them in their own facility.

Dr Nick Jenkins, medical director at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITALDr Nick Jenkins, medical director at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

“It provides real life training and opportunities to learn, and keeps USAF staff up-to-date on clinical skills, ready for deployment.

“This is a long-term partnership that we’re very proud of, with regular rotations throughout the year.

“It’s a really important programme, we’re committed to it and are pleased the rotations on offer have grown over the duration of the partnership; it supports positive patient care and outcomes.”

The relationship between the 48th Medical Group and West Suffolk Hospital has grown over nine years and expanded from the original specialty of general surgery to now include ear, nose and throat (ENT), urology, emergency and critical care nursing, and medical technician theatre care.

Captain Scott Hiles, 48th Medical Group nurse, who has just finished a six-week rotation in the trust’s emergency department, said: “Patients immediately say to me, ‘you’re not from around here are you?’

“The NHS allows us to step in and get those clinical skills we may need for any future deployments we may have, which is so useful.

“I’ve really appreciated the openness and willingness of staff helping us to come and be a part of their team. It has been fantastic, and hopefully they feel we have supported them too.”

Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Swartz, 48th Medical Group ENT surgeon, who regularly does work at West Suffolk Hospital and other local trusts, said: “I don’t get a lot of chance to do complicated cases on the base – they require a lot more skill.  “Having this experience helps me to be better at routine cases on the base and on deployment.”

Dr Jenkins added: “The West Suffolk Hospital benefits from the support of USAF staff, they are part of west Suffolk teams and the shared learning and best practice this partnership provides is very exciting.  “It’s great for patients both on the base at RAF Lakenheath and for our local community here in the west of Suffolk.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Fuller Flavour: We must keep Judge, and critics of Lambert are wrong

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during the draw with Stoke - Karl Fuller says critics of the Town manager are wrong. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

More than 3,000 people in Suffolk sign petition to ban ISIS members returning to UK

Photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Shamima Begum, who fears her unborn baby will be taken away from her. Picture: METROPOLITAN POLICE/PA WIRE

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

Creators of Fortnite, Epic Games, taking High Court action against organisers of shambolic Norwich event

The Cave Experience at the Fortnite Live event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture Justine Petersen.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Snape Maltings is the venue for Suffolk Coastal's farewell party. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Lorry driver locked up over ‘largest fly-tipping incident in Suffolk’

The cost of clearing the waste in Acton came to £2,650 Picture: MID SUFFOLK AND BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Calls made to sell out-of-county retail and commercial buildings and pump cash into building homes

Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils' investment arm owns the Wagamama and Caffe Nero premises in Peterborough. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Christmas in July funeral in Colchester named as one of 5 quirkiest send-offs

The Co-op Funeralcare team at the funeral of Walter Hatton Picture: CO-OP FUNERALCARE

Military medics bolster skills through partnership with hospital

Tech Sgt Amy Templeton (left), NCO in charge of the operating room for the 48th Surgical Operations Squadron, examines medical data with fellow surgical team members of the West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St. Edmunds Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists