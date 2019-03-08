Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Thief steals three pints of milk in spate of village burglaries

PUBLISHED: 12:15 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 09 April 2019

Three pints of milk and other items were stolen in a spate of burglaries in Creeting St Mary, near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three pints of milk and other items were stolen in a spate of burglaries in Creeting St Mary, near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Residents in a quiet Suffolk village have been urged to stay vigilant following a spate of burglaries which has seen milk, a mountain bike and a chainsaw stolen.

A photo of the mountain bike stolen from Creeting St Mary Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYA photo of the mountain bike stolen from Creeting St Mary Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for witnesses to four burglaries in Creeting St Mary, near Stowmarket, which happened over an 11-day period.

A workshop in the village was broken into between Monday, March 25 and Sunday, March 31, and a quad bike was damaged. A pint of milk was also removed from outside the property and thrown into a nearby field.

In the second incident, a shed was broken into sometime between Tuesday, April 2 and Wednesday, April 3, and a chainsaw, hedge trimmers and three pints of milk were stolen.

Between Wednesday, April 3 and Thursday, April 4, under cover of darkness, a burglar got into the garden of a property and damaged a wire plant frame by throwing it into a field. A vehicle was also entered but nothing was stolen.

A mountain bike was also stolen from a garden shed in the village at some point before 5pm on Sunday, March 31.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Pc Trudie Beckwith on 101, quoting crime reference 37/19141/19 for the quad bike 37/19378/19 for the chainsaw, 37/19374/19 for the wire plant frame and 37/19366/19 for the mountain bike.

Alternatively, people can report information via Suffolk police’s website here or email trudie.beckwith@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or at the charity’s website here.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Signing strikers is a summer priority for Lambert... and he wants to keep Keane at Town permanently

Paul Lambert wants to keep Will Keane at Ipswich Town and is also understood to be keen on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Town introduce ticket restrictions to stop Leeds fans flooding Portman Road on final day

Police out in force in the away section, for the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match in January 2018. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Signing strikers is a summer priority for Lambert... and he wants to keep Keane at Town permanently

Paul Lambert wants to keep Will Keane at Ipswich Town and is also understood to be keen on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Town introduce ticket restrictions to stop Leeds fans flooding Portman Road on final day

Police out in force in the away section, for the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match in January 2018. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Warning issued to shoppers as Debenhams shares are suspended

Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre

Are you a Woodforde’s beer fan? You can now find it in nine more Tesco stores

Woodforde's Brewery, which sponsors The Barclay Stand at Carrow Road have launched into nine new Tesco stores. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Intrepid runner taking on ten marathons in ten days

Beccles runner Karl Olley is running ten marathons in ten days to raise money for Operation Smile. Picture: Beccles and Bungay Harriers

Thief steals three pints of milk in spate of village burglaries

Three pints of milk and other items were stolen in a spate of burglaries in Creeting St Mary, near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists