Thief steals three pints of milk in spate of village burglaries

Three pints of milk and other items were stolen in a spate of burglaries in Creeting St Mary, near Stowmarket

Residents in a quiet Suffolk village have been urged to stay vigilant following a spate of burglaries which has seen milk, a mountain bike and a chainsaw stolen.

A photo of the mountain bike stolen from Creeting St Mary Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY A photo of the mountain bike stolen from Creeting St Mary Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for witnesses to four burglaries in Creeting St Mary, near Stowmarket, which happened over an 11-day period.

A workshop in the village was broken into between Monday, March 25 and Sunday, March 31, and a quad bike was damaged. A pint of milk was also removed from outside the property and thrown into a nearby field.

In the second incident, a shed was broken into sometime between Tuesday, April 2 and Wednesday, April 3, and a chainsaw, hedge trimmers and three pints of milk were stolen.

Between Wednesday, April 3 and Thursday, April 4, under cover of darkness, a burglar got into the garden of a property and damaged a wire plant frame by throwing it into a field. A vehicle was also entered but nothing was stolen.

A mountain bike was also stolen from a garden shed in the village at some point before 5pm on Sunday, March 31.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Pc Trudie Beckwith on 101, quoting crime reference 37/19141/19 for the quad bike 37/19378/19 for the chainsaw, 37/19374/19 for the wire plant frame and 37/19366/19 for the mountain bike.

Alternatively, people can report information via Suffolk police’s website here or email trudie.beckwith@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or at the charity’s website here.