Vegan products recalled from Iceland due to undeclared milk traces

Iceland is recalling a number of its vegan products. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Iceland is urgently removing some vegan products from its shelves as they contain milk which is not specified on the label.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Three products are being recalled - the No Porkies 8 pack and 6 pack of Sausages and the No Bull Bolognese.

All batch and date codes are being urgently recalled as they pose a health risk to anyone with an intolerance.

In a message to customers, Iceland said: "It has been brought to our attention that the above roducts contain traces of milk. We are asking customers who have purchased this product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk to return it to their nearest Iceland store for a full refund."

Iceland is recalling the products from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

If you have any concerns or queries, please contact the store manager or call the customer care line on 08003280800 option three.