11 new homes in Orford given green light

A total of 11 new homes are to be built in Orford - despite concerns from nearby residents.

The site to the north of Mill Close, proposed by developers Hartog Hutley, will be a mixture of two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom detached homes, with most having their own garages.

In a design and access statement in support of the planning application, Phil Cobbold Planning stated that it hoped the development would “contribute to the local economy by helping to sustain the vitality and viability of local services and facilities”.

Developers also hoped that the site would help to provide “local employment opportunities in the building trades during construction”.

The land was allocated for 11 homes under the recently approved Suffolk Coastal Local Plan, with the plans entered in June 2019 following the withdrawal of an earlier application for 10 homes on the same site in April of that year.

However, the latest housing bid attracted more than 30 comments on the East Suffolk planning portal website, with 26 objections.

Concerns raised included the lack of need for such homes in the area, an increase in traffic and that the new homes would obscure of the view of the castle.

Orford and Gedgrave Parish Council also objected, arguing the houses would be used either as second homes or as homes for retirees who would shop and enjoy entertainment elsewhere.

It said that growing numbers of unoccupied properties in the village was a threat to Orford’s sustainability and vitality.

As a result of the concerns, the plans were sent to East Suffolk Council’s referral panel in May.

However, the application was not deemed to warrant debate by the planning committee.

The decision was therefore delegated to the council’s the head of planning and coastal management, who approved the application.

A council planning officer noted in a report that: “It was considered that the proposed design and layout of the scheme was acceptable and there were no other technical reasons why the application should be refused.”