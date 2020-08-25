Man, 19, charged over distraction burglary

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a distraction burglary in Barrow.

The incident took place between 5.30pm and 6pm on Wednesday, August 19 at a property in Mill Lane.

It was reported that a man attended and later entered a property after a short conversation with a woman in her 70s. The victim later found her purse was missing.

Lewis Falco, of Bridge End Road, Red Lodge, was arrested in connection with the incident and was later taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with one count of burglary and three counts of fraud by false representation, in relation to the use of stolen bank or credit cards.

Falco appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Saturday, August 22, where he was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on a date that is yet to be fixed.