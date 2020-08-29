E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Incident in residential street prompts huge emergency response

PUBLISHED: 12:01 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 29 August 2020

Mill Road in Haverhill is closed due to an incident. Picture: AARON LUCCARINI

Archant

The emergency service are responding to an incident which has closed a residential street in Haverhill.

The fire service were initially called to the scene in Mill Lane shortly after 10.30am today.

They have been joined by both the ambulance service and Suffolk police.

Details regarding the incident are still emerging however there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public.

A fire officer on the scene described the situation as “stable”, however the road is expected to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

At least three fire crews are at the scene and onlookers have reported seeing a large police presence.

More to follow.

