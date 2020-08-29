Breaking

Incident in residential street prompts huge emergency response

Mill Road in Haverhill is closed due to an incident. Picture: AARON LUCCARINI Archant

The emergency service are responding to an incident which has closed a residential street in Haverhill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mill Road in Haverhill is closed due to an incident. Picture: AARON LUCCARINI Mill Road in Haverhill is closed due to an incident. Picture: AARON LUCCARINI

The fire service were initially called to the scene in Mill Lane shortly after 10.30am today.

They have been joined by both the ambulance service and Suffolk police.

Details regarding the incident are still emerging however there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public.

A fire officer on the scene described the situation as “stable”, however the road is expected to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

You may also want to watch:

At least three fire crews are at the scene and onlookers have reported seeing a large police presence.

More to follow.