Exhibition highlighting world's most endangered species opens at gallery

A 10% proportion of sales will go to help the World Wide Fund for Nature

An art exhibition highlighting 22 of the world’s most endangered animals has opened at a Suffolk art gallery.

Peter Rumsey with Ipswich artist Kieran Page at the gallery in Great Cornard

Ipswich-born artist Kieran Page’s portraits of 22 near-threatened to critically endangered speices will be on display every weekend at the Mill Tye Gallery in Great Cornard.

Among the animals he has painted include the Asian Elephant and the Ethiopian Wolf.

Mr Page said 10% of sales for each print will go to the Wild Life Fund for Nature (WWF).

He added: “As the Mill Tye Gallery has been really supportive of my work, I’ve made this series exclusive to them. They are displaying the original artwork, 10 portraits in A6 and 12 in A5 which are for sale.

“I really hope people will enjoy the illustrations, and that their reflections will also strengthen the resolve to support wildlife habitats and species at risk of extinction.”

Gallery owner Peter Rumsey said Mr Page is an “uprising star” who has “impacted massively” on the Suffolk art scene.

“It is great to be showcasing Kieran’s work again” Mr Rumsey said. “The exhibition we hosted last year was a huge success – and that comes as no surprise.

